Not your Barbie girl, I'm livin' in my own world
I ain't plastic, call me classic
You can't touch me there, you can't touch my body
Unless I say so, ain't your Barbie, no
***
Pull up to that dream house, god gate heels down
How much do you like this?
Welcome to my bedroom, hallway go down
Say he's got permission
***
I can take myself on a dinner date
Buy myself diamonds and a champagne
Order five courses, then chocolate cake, uh-huh
Actin' like I care when I want a man (when I want a man)
Actin' like I care, but I don't, and? (But I don't care)
I do my own thing, yeah, watch me dance, uh-huh
***
Not your Barbie girl, I'm livin' in my own world
I ain't plastic, call me classic
You can't touch me there, you can't touch my body
Unless I say so, ain't your Barbie, no
***
I'm my own boss, I'm remindin' you of it
Somethin' that you just can't get
Words don't tempt me, tryin' to break me
In these heels I ain't tryin' to trip, no
***
I can take myself on a dinner date
Buy myself diamonds and a champagne
Order five courses, then chocolate cake, uh-huh
Actin' like I care when I want a man (when I want a man)
Actin' like I care, but I don't, and? (But I don't care)
I do my own thing, yeah, watch me dance, uh-huh
***
Not your Barbie girl, I'm livin' in my own world
I ain't plastic, call me classic
You can't touch me there, you can't touch my body
Unless I say so, ain't your Barbie, no
***
Did you forget I'm real?
Oh, I'm breathing, touch me, feel
Oh, say I'm your toy to play with, wanna put me in a box
You ain't gonna talk to me like that, you better stop
***
Not your Barbie girl, I'm livin' in my own world
I ain't plastic (I'm not), call me classic
You can't touch me there, you can't touch my body
Unless I say so, ain't your Barbie, no
***
Ain't your Barbie, no
Ain't your Barbie, no