Not your Barbie girl, I'm livin' in my own world I ain't plastic, call me classic You can't touch me there, you can't touch my body Unless I say so, ain't your Barbie, no *** Pull up to that dream house, god gate heels down How much do you like this? Welcome to my bedroom, hallway go down Say he's got permission *** I can take myself on a dinner date Buy myself diamonds and a champagne Order five courses, then chocolate cake, uh-huh Actin' like I care when I want a man (when I want a man) Actin' like I care, but I don't, and? (But I don't care) I do my own thing, yeah, watch me dance, uh-huh *** Not your Barbie girl, I'm livin' in my own world I ain't plastic, call me classic You can't touch me there, you can't touch my body Unless I say so, ain't your Barbie, no *** I'm my own boss, I'm remindin' you of it Somethin' that you just can't get Words don't tempt me, tryin' to break me In these heels I ain't tryin' to trip, no *** I can take myself on a dinner date Buy myself diamonds and a champagne Order five courses, then chocolate cake, uh-huh Actin' like I care when I want a man (when I want a man) Actin' like I care, but I don't, and? (But I don't care) I do my own thing, yeah, watch me dance, uh-huh *** Not your Barbie girl, I'm livin' in my own world I ain't plastic, call me classic You can't touch me there, you can't touch my body Unless I say so, ain't your Barbie, no *** Did you forget I'm real? Oh, I'm breathing, touch me, feel Oh, say I'm your toy to play with, wanna put me in a box You ain't gonna talk to me like that, you better stop *** Not your Barbie girl, I'm livin' in my own world I ain't plastic (I'm not), call me classic You can't touch me there, you can't touch my body Unless I say so, ain't your Barbie, no *** Ain't your Barbie, no Ain't your Barbie, no