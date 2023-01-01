Oh-oh, I got breaking news And it's not about you, oh-oh Oh-oh, I've been breaking hearts too And I learned it all from you, oh-oh *** I got my thigh-highs on, feel like Wonder Woman That's when you want all in, but I'm not your woman When my lipstick pops and I feel like Monroe That's when you want me most, oh-oh *** I'm all out of salt, I'm not gonna cry Won't give you what you want 'Cause I look way too good tonight I'm all out of salt, tears are running dry Won't give you what you want 'Cause I look way too good tonight *** Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh I'm all out of salt Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh I'm all out of salt *** Oh-oh, when I'm 'bout to celebrate Push my head into the cake, no more Oh-oh, you're the snake pulling my arm Like my snakeskin Saint Laurent, oh-oh *** I got my thigh-highs on, feel like Wonder Woman That's when you want all in, but I'm not your woman When my lipstick pops and I feel like Monroe That's when you want me most, oh-oh *** You might also like Nobody Gets Me SZA Ghost in the Machine SZA Seek & Destroy SZA *** I'm all out of salt, I'm not gonna cry Won't give you what you want 'Cause I look way too good tonight I'm all out of salt, tears are running dry Won't give you what you want 'Cause I look way too good tonight *** Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh I'm all out of salt Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh I'm all out of salt *** Not gonna cry, cry, cry Not gonna cry, cry, cry Not gonna cry, cry, cry *** I'm all out of salt, I'm not gonna cry (Oh) Won't give you what you want 'Cause I look way too good tonight I'm all out of salt, tears are running dry Won't give you what you want 'Cause I look way too good tonight *** Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh I'm all out of salt Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Oh, I'm all out of salt