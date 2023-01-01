Salt Şarkı Sözleri
Oh-oh, I got breaking news
And it's not about you, oh-oh
Oh-oh, I've been breaking hearts too
And I learned it all from you, oh-oh
***
I got my thigh-highs on, feel like Wonder Woman
That's when you want all in, but I'm not your woman
When my lipstick pops and I feel like Monroe
That's when you want me most, oh-oh
***
I'm all out of salt, I'm not gonna cry
Won't give you what you want
'Cause I look way too good tonight
I'm all out of salt, tears are running dry
Won't give you what you want
'Cause I look way too good tonight
***
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I'm all out of salt
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I'm all out of salt
***
Oh-oh, when I'm 'bout to celebrate
Push my head into the cake, no more
Oh-oh, you're the snake pulling my arm
Like my snakeskin Saint Laurent, oh-oh
***
I got my thigh-highs on, feel like Wonder Woman
That's when you want all in, but I'm not your woman
When my lipstick pops and I feel like Monroe
That's when you want me most, oh-oh
***
***
I'm all out of salt, I'm not gonna cry
Won't give you what you want
'Cause I look way too good tonight
I'm all out of salt, tears are running dry
Won't give you what you want
'Cause I look way too good tonight
***
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I'm all out of salt
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I'm all out of salt
***
Not gonna cry, cry, cry
Not gonna cry, cry, cry
Not gonna cry, cry, cry
***
I'm all out of salt, I'm not gonna cry (Oh)
Won't give you what you want
'Cause I look way too good tonight
I'm all out of salt, tears are running dry
Won't give you what you want
'Cause I look way too good tonight
***
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I'm all out of salt
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Oh, I'm all out of salt