Do you ever feel like a misfit? Everything inside you is dark and twisted Oh, but it's okay to be different 'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I) *** Can you hear the whispers all across the room? You feel her eyes all over you like cheap perfume You're beautiful, but misunderstood So why you tryna be just like the neighborhood? *** I can see ya, I know what you're feelin' So let me tell you 'bout my little secret I'm a little crazy underneath this Underneath this *** Do you ever feel like a misfit? Everything inside you is dark and twisted Oh, but it's okay to be different 'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I) Do you ever feel like an outcast? You don't have to fit into the format Oh, but it's okay to be different 'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I) *** Oh, so dress up fancy like Sid and Nancy (yeah) Walking killer queen, gotta keep 'em guessin' So, baby, come pass me a lighter We're gonna leave 'em on fire We're the sinners and the blessings *** I can see ya, I know what you're feelin' So let me tell you 'bout my little secret I'm a little crazy underneath this Underneath this, oh *** Do you ever feel like a misfit? Everything inside you is dark and twisted Oh, but it's okay to be different 'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I) Do you ever feel like an outcast? You don't have to fit into the format Oh, but it's okay to be different 'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I) *** You're king and you're queen You're strong, then you're weak You're bound but so free (Ah, ah, ah) So come and join me And call me Harley And we'll make 'em scream *** Do you ever feel like a misfit? Everything inside you is dark and twisted Oh, but it's okay to be different 'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I) Do you ever feel like an outcast? You don't have to fit into the format Oh, but it's okay to be different 'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I)