Do you ever feel like a misfit?
Everything inside you is dark and twisted
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I)
***
Can you hear the whispers all across the room?
You feel her eyes all over you like cheap perfume
You're beautiful, but misunderstood
So why you tryna be just like the neighborhood?
***
I can see ya, I know what you're feelin'
So let me tell you 'bout my little secret
I'm a little crazy underneath this
Underneath this
***
Do you ever feel like a misfit?
Everything inside you is dark and twisted
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I)
Do you ever feel like an outcast?
You don't have to fit into the format
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I)
***
Oh, so dress up fancy like Sid and Nancy (yeah)
Walking killer queen, gotta keep 'em guessin'
So, baby, come pass me a lighter
We're gonna leave 'em on fire
We're the sinners and the blessings
***
I can see ya, I know what you're feelin'
So let me tell you 'bout my little secret
I'm a little crazy underneath this
Underneath this, oh
***
Do you ever feel like a misfit?
Everything inside you is dark and twisted
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I)
Do you ever feel like an outcast?
You don't have to fit into the format
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I)
***
You're king and you're queen
You're strong, then you're weak
You're bound but so free
(Ah, ah, ah)
So come and join me
And call me Harley
And we'll make 'em scream
***
Do you ever feel like a misfit?
Everything inside you is dark and twisted
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I)
Do you ever feel like an outcast?
You don't have to fit into the format
Oh, but it's okay to be different
'Cause baby, so am I (so am I, so am I, so am I-I-I-I)