Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
***
She'll make you curse, but she a blessin'
She'll rip your shirt within a second
You'll be coming back, back for seconds
With your plate, you just can't help it
***
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on
You'll be saying, "No, no"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head
***
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
***
"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
***
See, someone said, "Don't drink her potions
She'll kiss your neck with no emotion
When she's mean, you know you love it
'Cause she tastes so sweet, don't sugarcoat it"
***
No, no, you'll play along
Let her lead you on
You'll be saying, "No (no, no, no), no (no)"
Then saying, "Yes, yes, yes"
'Cause she messin' with your head (hey)
***
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
***
"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
***
You're just like me, you're out your mind
I know it's strange, we're both the crazy kind
You're tellin' me that I'm insane
Boy, don't pretend that you don't love the pain
***
Oh, she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
Oh, she's hot but a psycho
So left but she's right, though
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"
***
"Grab a cop gun" kinda crazy
She's poison but tasty
Yeah, people say, "Run, don't walk away"
'Cause she's sweet but a psycho
A little bit psycho
At night, she's screamin'
"I'm-ma-ma-ma out my mind"