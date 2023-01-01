The Motto Şarkı Sözleri
Ava Max The Motto şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Ava Max The Motto şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan The Motto sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
That's the motto (mm-mm)
Throw it back with no chaser, with no trouble (mm-mm)
Poppin' that Moët, baby, let's make some bubbles (mm-mm)
Puffin' on that gelato, wanna be seein' double
Gotta do what you gotta
***
Believe it
We ain't got no plans to leave here
Tell all of your friends to be here
We ain't gonna sleep all weekend
***
Oh, you know, you know, you know that's the motto (mm-mm)
Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)
Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)
We been up all damn summer makin' that bread and butter
Tell me, did I just stutter?
That's the motto (mm-mm)
Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)
Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)
We been up all damn summer makin' that bread and butter
Tell me, did I just stutter?
That's the motto
That's the motto
***
Hopped in the Range, can't feel my face, the window's down (down, down, down)
Back to my place, my birthday cake is coming out
The way it's hittin' like I could go all night
Don't want no bloodshot eyes, so hold my drink, let's fly
***
Believe it
We ain't got no plans to leave here
Tell all of your friends to be here
We ain't gonna sleep all weekend
***
Oh, you know, you know, you know that's the motto (mm-mm)
Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)
Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)
We been up all damn summer makin' that bread and butter
Tell me, did I just stutter?
That's the motto (mm-mm)
Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm)
Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm)
We been up all damn summer makin' that bread and butter
Tell me, did I just stutter?
That's the motto
That's the motto