That's the motto (mm-mm) Throw it back with no chaser, with no trouble (mm-mm) Poppin' that Moët, baby, let's make some bubbles (mm-mm) Puffin' on that gelato, wanna be seein' double Gotta do what you gotta *** Believe it We ain't got no plans to leave here Tell all of your friends to be here We ain't gonna sleep all weekend *** Oh, you know, you know, you know that's the motto (mm-mm) Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm) Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm) We been up all damn summer makin' that bread and butter Tell me, did I just stutter? That's the motto (mm-mm) Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm) Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm) We been up all damn summer makin' that bread and butter Tell me, did I just stutter? That's the motto That's the motto *** Hopped in the Range, can't feel my face, the window's down (down, down, down) Back to my place, my birthday cake is coming out The way it's hittin' like I could go all night Don't want no bloodshot eyes, so hold my drink, let's fly *** Believe it We ain't got no plans to leave here Tell all of your friends to be here We ain't gonna sleep all weekend *** Oh, you know, you know, you know that's the motto (mm-mm) Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm) Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm) We been up all damn summer makin' that bread and butter Tell me, did I just stutter? That's the motto (mm-mm) Drop a few bills then pop a few champagne bottles (mm-mm) Throwin' that money like you just won the lotto (mm-mm) We been up all damn summer makin' that bread and butter Tell me, did I just stutter? That's the motto That's the motto