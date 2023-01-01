Never knew the sting of a stranger Never felt the words like a razor But I won't give a damn 'bout it later *** All the little digs doesn't matter Writin' down a brand-new chapter Where there's only love, never anger *** So lonely in your bed Does breakin' me make you feel good? Guess you don't understand What goes around, comes around *** Don't ya know that I'm stronger? Don't ya see me in all black? Don't ya cry like a baby? Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? *** Know that it's over Don't ya know I won't call back? Don't ya cry like a baby? Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? *** You'll never see me blue, never bleedin' Hope you understand how I'm feelin' I'm turnin' off my phone like I'm leaving (bye) *** Pushed me to the edge, now it's over Shuttin' off the hate, gettin' closure This will be the dust when I'm older *** So lonely in your bed Does breakin' me make you feel good? Guess you don't understand What goes around, comes around *** Don't ya know that I'm stronger? Don't ya see me in all black? Don't ya cry like a baby? Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? *** Know that it's over Don't ya know I won't call back? Don't ya cry like a baby? Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? *** Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha *** Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? *** It's comical, hysterical So ridiculous, think you messed me up *** Don't ya know that I'm stronger? Don't ya see me in all black? Don't ya cry like a baby? (Oh) Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now? *** Know that it's over Don't ya know I won't call back? (Call back) Don't ya cry like a baby? Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha Who's laughing now?