Who's Laughing Now Şarkı Sözleri
Ava Max
Who's Laughing Now
Never knew the sting of a stranger
Never felt the words like a razor
But I won't give a damn 'bout it later
***
All the little digs doesn't matter
Writin' down a brand-new chapter
Where there's only love, never anger
***
So lonely in your bed
Does breakin' me make you feel good?
Guess you don't understand
What goes around, comes around
***
Don't ya know that I'm stronger?
Don't ya see me in all black?
Don't ya cry like a baby?
Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
***
Know that it's over
Don't ya know I won't call back?
Don't ya cry like a baby?
Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
***
You'll never see me blue, never bleedin'
Hope you understand how I'm feelin'
I'm turnin' off my phone like I'm leaving (bye)
***
Pushed me to the edge, now it's over
Shuttin' off the hate, gettin' closure
This will be the dust when I'm older
***
So lonely in your bed
Does breakin' me make you feel good?
Guess you don't understand
What goes around, comes around
***
Don't ya know that I'm stronger?
Don't ya see me in all black?
Don't ya cry like a baby?
Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
***
Know that it's over
Don't ya know I won't call back?
Don't ya cry like a baby?
Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
***
Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha-ha-ha
***
Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
***
It's comical, hysterical
So ridiculous, think you messed me up
***
Don't ya know that I'm stronger?
Don't ya see me in all black?
Don't ya cry like a baby? (Oh)
Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?
***
Know that it's over
Don't ya know I won't call back? (Call back)
Don't ya cry like a baby?
Ha-ha-ha, ha, ha-ha-ha
Who's laughing now?