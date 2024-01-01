Bananarama

Venus Şarkı Sözleri
Goddess on the mountain top
Burning like a silver flame
The summit of beauty and love
And Venus was her name
She's got it
Yeah, baby, she's got it
I'm your Venus, I'm your fire
And your desire
Well, I'm your Venus, I'm your fire
And your desire
Her weapons were her crystal eyes
Making every man a man
Black as the dark night, she was
Got what no one else had
Wow
She's got it
Yeah, baby, she's got it
I'm your Venus, I'm your fire
And your desire
Well, I'm your Venus, I'm your fire
And your desire
Venus
She's got it
Yeah, baby, she's got it
I'm your Venus, I'm your fire
And your desire
Well, I'm your Venus, I'm your fire
And your desire
Goddess on the mountain top
Burning like a silver flame
The summit of beauty and love
And Venus was her name
Wow
She's got it
Yeah, baby, she's got it
I'm your Venus, I'm your fire
And your desire
Well, I'm your Venus, I'm your fire
And your desire
Yeah, baby, she's got it