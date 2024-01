Barış Manço

The lights were shining The bridge was burning As I came down to Old Pavlin Things been coming by Ain't no reason to live or die Take me down to Old Pavlin I'm dancing with the devil here She telling me I don't get high no more I'm no loser, you're a queen Make you mine now Tell me what's your name Tell me what's your name My soul is bared My foods been shared Heading down to Old Pavlin Take the rough with the smooth I don't look for no grooves Heading down to Old Pavlin I'm dancing with the devil here She telling me I don't get high no more I'm no loser, you're a Queen Make you mine now Tell me what's your name Tell me what's your name I'm dancing with the devil here She telling me I don't get high no more I'm no loser, you're a Queen Make you mine now Tell me what's your name Tell me what's your name The bridge is built And the wines been spilt Heading down to Old Pavlin Things been coming by Ain't no reason to live or die Take me down to Old Pavlin I'm dancing with the devil here She telling me I don't get high no more I'm no loser, you're a Queen Make you mine now Tell me what's your name please Tell me what's your name

I figured it out I figured it out from black and white Seconds and hours Maybe they had to take some time I know how it goes I know how it goes from wrong and right Silence and sound Did they ever hold each other tight like us? Did they ever fight like us? You and I, we don't wanna be like them We can make it 'til the end Nothing can come between you and I Not even the Gods above Can separate the two of us No, nothing can come between you and I Oh, you and I I figured it out Saw the mistakes of up and down Meet in the middle There's always room for common ground I see what it's like I see what it's like for day and night Never together 'Cause they see things in a different light like us They never tried like us You and I, we don't wanna be like them We can make it 'til the end Nothing can come between you and I Not even the Gods above Can separate the two of us (Two of us, two of us, two of us, two of us) 'Cause you and I We don't wanna be like them We can make it 'til the end Nothing can come between you and I Not even the Gods above Can separate the two of us No, nothing can come between you and I You and I Oh, you and I Oh, you and I We could make it if we try, you and I Oh, you and I