Barış Manço

Down in the forest, near a village Lived the man called Nick the Chopper Chopping woods his game and making money Caring no for trees, he blindly chops on Never to be married, he never washes He never went to school, Nick The Chopper Chopping woods his game and getting money Doesn't care for life of even for a friend now He is a dirty old man, Nick the Chopper He is a dirty old man, Nick the Chopper We're gonna kill you, Nick the Chopper Strangle you with branches, Nick the Chopper He is a dirty old man, Nick the Chopper He is a dirty old man, Nick the Chopper Now a very old man, he had decided To make his fortune, Nick the Chopper Chopping woods his game, he couldn't stop it He wants to cut down all the forest The trees, they hated him, they made a promise Give him a lesson, Nick the Chopper Chopping woods his game, he couldn't stop it But as the story goes, he's beaten at his game He is a dirty old man, Nick the Chopper He is a dirty old man, Nick the Chopper We're gonna kill you, Nick the Chopper Strangle you with branches, Nick the Chopper