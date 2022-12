Down in the forest near a village Lived the man called Nick the Chopper Chopping woods his game and making money Caring no for trees he blindly chops on ** Never to be married he never washes He never went to school Nick The Chopper Chopping woods his game and getting money Doesn't care for life of even for a friend now ** He is a dirty old man Nick the Chopper He is a dirty old man Nick the Chopper ** We're gonna kill you Nick the Chopper Strangle you with branches Nick the Chopper ** He is a dirty old man Nick the Chopper He is a dirty old man Nick the Chopper ** Now a very old man he had decided To make his fortune Nick the Chopper Chopping woods his game he couldn't stop it He wants to cut down all the forest ** The trees they hated him they made a promise Give him a lesson Nick the Chopper Chopping woods his game he couldn't stop it But as the story goes he's beaten at his game ** He is a dirty old man Nick the Chopper He is a dirty old man Nick the Chopper ** We're gonna kill you Nick the Chopper Strangle you with branches Nick the Chopper ** Deli gönül uçtu Haydi evelallah Helalim ol kız Gel evelallah ** Rüyamda dün gece seni gördüm Dağlara taşlara seni sordum Hayırdır dedim hayra yordum Gördüm sordum yordum evelallah ** Haberimi uçurun nazlı yare Yüreğim yanıyor pare pare Lokman hekim gelse bulamaz çare Yare pare çare evelallah ** Deli gönül uçtu Haydi evelallah Helalim ol kız Gel evelallah ** Deli gönül uçtu Haydi evelallah Helalim ol kız Gel evelallah ** Deli gönül uçtu Haydi evelallah Helalim ol kız Gel evelallah ** Deli gönül uçtu Haydi evelallah