Belinda Carlisle

I remember when I met you All the stars were hanging in mid-air In these moments nothing mattered But the way you caught me in your stare We were walking we were talking We were laughing about the state of our lives How our fates brought us together As the moon was rising in your eyes On and on the night was falling Deep down inside us On and on a light was shining right through Ah La Luna La Luna The night that we fell under the spell of the moon Ah La Luna La Luna The light that will being me back to you The light of La Luna In the hotels, in the cafes All the world was made with romance In the harbor moonlit water All the ships were swaying in a dance Then you held me and you kissed me And I knew I had to be with you You didn't ask me you just took me To the tiny bed in your tiny room On and on the band was playing A song of surrender On and on the sun would soon break through Now I walk along the streets of Marseilles The winter sky is cold and gray And I don't know why I left you that day And I don't know where you are