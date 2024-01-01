Sway Şarkı Sözleri
Ben E. King Sway şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Ben E. King Sway şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Sway sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
When marimba rhythms start to play
Dance with me, oh, make me sway
Like a lazy ocean hugs the shore
Hold me close, sway me more
Like the flowers bending in the breeze
Bend with me, sway with ease
When we dance you have a way with me
Stay with me, oh, sway with me
Other dancers may be on the floor
Dear, but my eyes can see only you
Only you have that magic technique
When we sway I go weak
I can hear the sounds of violins
Long before it begins
Make me thrill as only you know how
Sway me smooth, come on and sway me now
Other dancers may be on the floor
Dear, but my eyes can see only you
Only you have that magic technique
When I sway, I go weak
I can hear the sounds of violins
Long before it begins
Make the rhythm as only you know how
Sway me smooth, come on and sway me now
Make the rhythm as you know how
Sway me smooth, come on and sway me now