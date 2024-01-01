Benjamin Ingrosso

Yeah, you are on your surfboard thinkin' life is so good I'm in London waiting for a phone call from you You can see nothin' else, only you and yourself It's a dream, it ain't real, you don't care 'bout how I feel You fucking love la Costa Rica But it makes you forget the real ya Spendin' the days drinking tequila You think you live the Pura Vida You think you live the Pura Vida You fucking love la Costa Rica You know Life is so much more than spending nights on the beach If you only can grow up, you'll wake up and see Girl, you need to find yourself, but that place even helped? You fucking love la Costa Rica (Lalalalala, lala) But it makes you forget the real ya (Lalalalala, lala) Spendin' the days drinking tequila (Lalalalala, lala) You think you live the Pura Vida You think you live the Pura Vida You fucking love la Costa Rica Brrua Babe, you are lying to everyone Saying you love being on your own All of your friends telling you to stay 'Cause you got a new region everyday You fucking love la Costa Rica (Lalalalala, lala) But it makes you forget the real ya (Lalalalala, lala) Spendin' the days drinking tequila (Lalalalala, lala) You think you live the Pura Vida You fucking love la Costa Rica But it makes you forget the real ya (Saying you love being on your own) Spendin' the days drinking tequila (All of your friends telling you to stay) You think you live the Pura Vida ('Cause you got a new region everyday) You think you live the Pura Vida (Babe, you are lying to everyone) 'Cause it makes you forget the real ya (Saying you love being on your own) Spendin' the days drinking tequila (All of your friends telling you to stay) You fucking love la Costa Rica ('Cause you got a new region everyday)You fucking love la Costa Rica 'Cause you lonely, ooh (Saying you love being on your own) (All of your friends telling you to stay) ('Cause you got a new region everyday) I want to go to Costa Rica So I can bring back my Linnea