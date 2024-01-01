Costa Rica Şarkı Sözleri
Benjamin Ingrosso
Costa Rica
Yeah, you are on your surfboard thinkin' life is so good
I'm in London waiting for a phone call from you
You can see nothin' else, only you and yourself
It's a dream, it ain't real, you don't care 'bout how I feel
You fucking love la Costa Rica
But it makes you forget the real ya
Spendin' the days drinking tequila
You think you live the Pura Vida
You think you live the Pura Vida
You fucking love la Costa Rica
You know
Life is so much more than spending nights on the beach
If you only can grow up, you'll wake up and see
Girl, you need to find yourself, but that place even helped?
You fucking love la Costa Rica (Lalalalala, lala)
But it makes you forget the real ya (Lalalalala, lala)
Spendin' the days drinking tequila (Lalalalala, lala)
You think you live the Pura Vida
You think you live the Pura Vida
You fucking love la Costa Rica
Brrua
Babe, you are lying to everyone
Saying you love being on your own
All of your friends telling you to stay
'Cause you got a new region everyday
You fucking love la Costa Rica (Lalalalala, lala)
But it makes you forget the real ya (Lalalalala, lala)
Spendin' the days drinking tequila (Lalalalala, lala)
You think you live the Pura Vida
You fucking love la Costa Rica
But it makes you forget the real ya
(Saying you love being on your own) Spendin' the days drinking tequila
(All of your friends telling you to stay) You think you live the Pura Vida
('Cause you got a new region everyday) You think you live the Pura Vida
(Babe, you are lying to everyone) 'Cause it makes you forget the real ya
(Saying you love being on your own) Spendin' the days drinking tequila
(All of your friends telling you to stay) You fucking love la Costa Rica
('Cause you got a new region everyday)You fucking love la Costa Rica
'Cause you lonely, ooh
(Saying you love being on your own)
(All of your friends telling you to stay)
('Cause you got a new region everyday)
I want to go to Costa Rica
So I can bring back my Linnea