What goes around comes back around (hey, my baby) – Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor (hey, bebeğim) What goes around comes back around (hey, my baby) – Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor (hey, bebeğim) What goes around comes back around (hey, my baby) – Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor (hey, bebeğim) What goes around comes back arou- – Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor- *** There was a time – Bir zaman vardı I thought, that you did everything right – Her şeyi doğru yaptığını sanıyordum. No lies, no wrong – Yalan yok, yanlış yok Boy, I must’ve been outta my mind – Tanrım, aklımı kaçırmış olmalıyım. So when I think of the time that I almost loved you – Bu yüzden seni neredeyse seveceğim zamanı düşündüğümde You showed you ass and I saw the real you – Kıçını gösterdin ve gerçek seni gördüm *** Thank God you blew it – Berbat ettin şükürler olsun Thank God I dodged the bullet – Tanrıya şükür kurşundan kaçtım. I’m so over you – Seninle işim bitti So, baby, good lookin’ out – Bu yüzden, bebeğim, iyi dışarı bakıyorum *** I wanted you bad – Kötü istedim I’m so through with it – Bunu ben ‘Cause, honestly, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had) – Çünkü dürüst olmak gerekirse, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun. You turned out to be the (best thing I never had) – (En güzel şey)çıktı mı hiç And I’m gon’ always be the (best thing you never had) – Ve hep vardı (en iyisi)çıkacağına ediyorum I bet it sucks to be you right now – Doğru muydu bu şimdi eminim *** So sad, you’re hurt – Çok üzgünsün, incindin Boo hoo, oh, did you expect me to care? – Boo hoo, umursamamı mı bekliyordun? You don’t deserve my tears – Gözyaşlarımı hak etmiyorsun. I guess that’s why they ain’t there – Sanırım bu yüzden orada değiller. When I think that there was a time that I almost loved you – Seni neredeyse seveceğim bir zaman olduğunu düşündüğümde You showed your ass and baby yes, I saw the real you – Kıçını ve bebeğini gösterdin Evet, gerçek seni gördüm *** Thank God you blew it – Berbat ettin şükürler olsun Thank God I dodged the bullet – Tanrıya şükür kurşundan kaçtım. I’m so over you – Seninle işim bitti So, baby, good lookin’ out – Bu yüzden, bebeğim, iyi dışarı bakıyorum **** I wanted you bad – Kötü istedim I’m so through with it – Bunu ben ‘Cause, honestly, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had) – Çünkü dürüst olmak gerekirse, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun. I said, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had) – Dedim ki, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun. And I’ll never be the (best thing you never had) – Ve asla olmayacağım (sahip olmadığın en iyi şey) Oh, baby, I bet it sucks to be you right now – Oh, bebeğim, ne kadar güzel şimdi eminim *** I know you want me back – Beni geri istediğini biliyorum. It’s time to face the facts – Gerçeklerle yüzleşmenin zamanı geldi That I’m the one that’s got away – Kaçıp giden benim Lord knows that it would take another place – Tanrı bilir başka bir yer alır Another time, another world, another life – Başka bir zaman, başka bir dünya, başka bir hayat Thank God I found the good in goodbye – Şükürler olsun ki goodbye iyi buldum *** I used to want you so bad – İstediğim seni çok fena I’m so through with that – O yüzden ben ‘Cause, honestly, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had) – Çünkü dürüst olmak gerekirse, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun. You turned out to be the (best thing I never had) – (En güzel şey)çıktı mı hiç And I will always be the (best thing you never had) – Ve hep vardı (en iyisi)olacağım Oh, best thing you never had – Hiç sahip olmadığın en iyi şey *** I used to want you so bad – İstediğim seni çok fena I’m so through with that – O yüzden ben ‘Cause, honestly, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had) – Çünkü dürüst olmak gerekirse, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun. Oh, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had) – Oh, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)olduğu ortaya çıktı. Oh, I will never be the (best thing you never had) – Oh, asla olmayacağım (sahip olmadığın en iyi şey) Oh, baby, I bet it sucks to be you right now – Oh, bebeğim, ne kadar güzel şimdi eminim *** What goes around comes back around – Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor What goes around comes back around – Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor Bet it sucks to be you right now – Bahse girerim şu anda sen olmak berbattır What goes around comes back around – Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor Bet it sucks to be you right now – Bahse girerim şu anda sen olmak berbattır What goes around comes back around – Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor Bet it sucks to be you right now – Bahse girerim şu anda sen olmak berbattır