What goes around comes back around (hey, my baby)
– Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor (hey, bebeğim)
What goes around comes back around (hey, my baby)
– Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor (hey, bebeğim)
What goes around comes back around (hey, my baby)
– Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor (hey, bebeğim)
What goes around comes back arou-
– Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor-
***
There was a time
– Bir zaman vardı
I thought, that you did everything right
– Her şeyi doğru yaptığını sanıyordum.
No lies, no wrong
– Yalan yok, yanlış yok
Boy, I must’ve been outta my mind
– Tanrım, aklımı kaçırmış olmalıyım.
So when I think of the time that I almost loved you
– Bu yüzden seni neredeyse seveceğim zamanı düşündüğümde
You showed you ass and I saw the real you
– Kıçını gösterdin ve gerçek seni gördüm
***
Thank God you blew it
– Berbat ettin şükürler olsun
Thank God I dodged the bullet
– Tanrıya şükür kurşundan kaçtım.
I’m so over you
– Seninle işim bitti
So, baby, good lookin’ out
– Bu yüzden, bebeğim, iyi dışarı bakıyorum
***
I wanted you bad
– Kötü istedim
I’m so through with it
– Bunu ben
‘Cause, honestly, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had)
– Çünkü dürüst olmak gerekirse, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun.
You turned out to be the (best thing I never had)
– (En güzel şey)çıktı mı hiç
And I’m gon’ always be the (best thing you never had)
– Ve hep vardı (en iyisi)çıkacağına ediyorum
I bet it sucks to be you right now
– Doğru muydu bu şimdi eminim
***
So sad, you’re hurt
– Çok üzgünsün, incindin
Boo hoo, oh, did you expect me to care?
– Boo hoo, umursamamı mı bekliyordun?
You don’t deserve my tears
– Gözyaşlarımı hak etmiyorsun.
I guess that’s why they ain’t there
– Sanırım bu yüzden orada değiller.
When I think that there was a time that I almost loved you
– Seni neredeyse seveceğim bir zaman olduğunu düşündüğümde
You showed your ass and baby yes, I saw the real you
– Kıçını ve bebeğini gösterdin Evet, gerçek seni gördüm
***
Thank God you blew it
– Berbat ettin şükürler olsun
Thank God I dodged the bullet
– Tanrıya şükür kurşundan kaçtım.
I’m so over you
– Seninle işim bitti
So, baby, good lookin’ out
– Bu yüzden, bebeğim, iyi dışarı bakıyorum
****
I wanted you bad
– Kötü istedim
I’m so through with it
– Bunu ben
‘Cause, honestly, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had)
– Çünkü dürüst olmak gerekirse, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun.
I said, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had)
– Dedim ki, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun.
And I’ll never be the (best thing you never had)
– Ve asla olmayacağım (sahip olmadığın en iyi şey)
Oh, baby, I bet it sucks to be you right now
– Oh, bebeğim, ne kadar güzel şimdi eminim
***
I know you want me back
– Beni geri istediğini biliyorum.
It’s time to face the facts
– Gerçeklerle yüzleşmenin zamanı geldi
That I’m the one that’s got away
– Kaçıp giden benim
Lord knows that it would take another place
– Tanrı bilir başka bir yer alır
Another time, another world, another life
– Başka bir zaman, başka bir dünya, başka bir hayat
Thank God I found the good in goodbye
– Şükürler olsun ki goodbye iyi buldum
***
I used to want you so bad
– İstediğim seni çok fena
I’m so through with that
– O yüzden ben
‘Cause, honestly, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had)
– Çünkü dürüst olmak gerekirse, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun.
You turned out to be the (best thing I never had)
– (En güzel şey)çıktı mı hiç
And I will always be the (best thing you never had)
– Ve hep vardı (en iyisi)olacağım
Oh, best thing you never had
– Hiç sahip olmadığın en iyi şey
***
I used to want you so bad
– İstediğim seni çok fena
I’m so through with that
– O yüzden ben
‘Cause, honestly, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had)
– Çünkü dürüst olmak gerekirse, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)oldun.
Oh, you turned out to be the (best thing I never had)
– Oh, sen (hiç sahip olmadığım en iyi şey)olduğu ortaya çıktı.
Oh, I will never be the (best thing you never had)
– Oh, asla olmayacağım (sahip olmadığın en iyi şey)
Oh, baby, I bet it sucks to be you right now
– Oh, bebeğim, ne kadar güzel şimdi eminim
***
What goes around comes back around
– Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor
What goes around comes back around
– Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor
Bet it sucks to be you right now
– Bahse girerim şu anda sen olmak berbattır
What goes around comes back around
– Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor
Bet it sucks to be you right now
– Bahse girerim şu anda sen olmak berbattır
What goes around comes back around
– Ne etrafında gider etrafında geri geliyor
Bet it sucks to be you right now
– Bahse girerim şu anda sen olmak berbattır