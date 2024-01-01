I feel like fallin' in love (fallin' love) I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up (tonight, I'm fuckin' somethin' up, baby) I need some drink in my cup (I need a drink) Hey (pour me a drink) I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up (I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up) I wanna go missin' I need a prescription I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? (Ooh-la-la-la, la-la-la) ** I wanna go where nobody's been (wanna go where nobody's been) Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun? Yeah) We gon' fuck up the night, black lights Spaceships fly (spaceships fly) Yeah, unapologetic when we fuck up the night Fuck up the night We gettin' fucked up tonight We gon' fuck up the night ** Bet you you'll see far Bet you you'll see stars Bet you you'll elevate Bet you you'll meet God 'Cause I feel like fallin' in love I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up ** 'Cause we gon' fuck up the night What's in these four walls? You sexy, my love (turn it up) Don't miss this roll-call Is you here or what? (Roll it up) Yeah, show up, show up (show up, show up) ** Po' up, po' up (po' up, po' up) Uh, you Mr. Nasty, I'll clean it up Go where nobody's been (wanna go where nobody's been) Have you ever had fun like this? (Have you ever had fun? Yeah) ** I wanna go missin' I need a prescription I wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? We gon' fuck up the night (funk it up, funk it up) ** Black lights Spaceships fly (spaceships fly) Yeah, unapologetic when we fuck up the night (funk it up, funk it up) Fuck up tonight We gettin' fucked up tonight We gon' fuck up the night ** Bet you you'll see far Bet you you'll see stars Bet you you'll elevate Bet you you'll meet God ** 'Cause I feel like fallin' in love I'm in the mood to fuck somethin' up We gon' fuck up the night Hypersonic, sex erotic On my body, boy, you got it ** Hit them 'draulics, while I ride it Got me actin' hella thotty So excited, so exotic I'm a seasoned professional Squeeze it, don't let it go ** Tease it, no self control I got time today (I got time today, I got time) Oh, I (I got time today, I got time) I can't wait 'to come out and play ** Ooh, yeah you Come and cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, cuff it, baby While I buss it, buss it, buss it, for you baby, ayy Oh, baby ** Anywhere, any time I don't mind, I don't mind Yeah (I don't mind) For you (all for you) ** I'm backin' the truck up, huh (back that truck up) For you (all for you, for you) A bitch'll get fucked up, huh (I fucked her up) For you (all for you) I'm puttin' my cup up, huh (put my cup up, yeah) For you (all for you, you) ** 'Cause we gon' fuck up the night Take flight (woo), blindin' lights (yeah) Fuck it up, fuck it up, fuck it up (Unapologetic when we fuck up the night) Bet you you'll see stars (night) Bet you you'll go far (night) Bet you you'll levitate (night) ** Bet you you'll meet God (party people, roll up) Ooh (yeah) We gon' fuck up the night (huh, yeah) Spaceships fly Fuck it up, fuck it up