Bring the beat in
– Ritmi getir
***
Honey, honey
– Bal, bal
I can see the stars all the way from here
– Buradan yıldızları görebiliyorum.
Can’t you see the glow on the window pane?
– Pencere camındaki parıltıyı görmüyor musun?
I can feel the sun whenever you’re near
– Ne zaman yaklaşsan güneşi hissedebiliyorum.
Every time you touch me, I just melt away
– Bana her dokunduğunda, sadece eriyip gidiyorum
***
Now, everybody asks me why I’m smiling
– Şimdi, herkes bana neden gülümsediğimi soruyor
Out from ear to ear (they say love hurts)
– Kulaktan kulağa (aşk acıyor diyorlar)
But I know (it’s gonna take the real work), whoa-woah
– Ama biliyorum (gerçek işi alacak), whoa-woah
***
Nothing’s perfect, but it’s worth it
– Hiçbir şey mükemmel değil, ama buna değer
After fighting through my tears
– Gözyaşlarımla savaştıktan sonra
And finally, you put me first
– Ve son olarak, beni ilk sıraya koydun
***
Baby, it’s you
– Bebeğim, o da sensin
You’re the one I love
– # Sevdiğim sensin #
You’re the one I need
– Sensin ihtiyacım var
You’re the only one I see
– Gördüğüm tek kişi sensin
***
Come on, baby, it’s you
– Hadi bebeğim, sensin.
You’re the one that gives your all
– Her şeyini veren sensin.
You’re the one I can always call
– Her zaman arayabileceğim sensin.
When I need you, make everything stop
– Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şeyi Durdur
Finally, you put my love on top
– Sonunda, üstünde aşkım koy
***
Ooh, come on, baby
– Ooh, hadi bebeğim
You put my love on top, top, top, top, top
– Top, top, top, top, top aşkımı koydun
You put my love on top
– Aşkımı en üste koydun
Ooh-ooh, come on, baby
– Ooh-ooh, hadi bebeğim
You put my love on top, top, top, top, top
– Top, top, top, top, top aşkımı koydun
Put my love on top, my love on top
– Aşkımı en üste koy, aşkım en üste
***
Baby, baby
– Bebeğim, bebeğim
I can feel the wind whipping past my face
– Rüzgarın yüzüme çarptığını hissediyorum.
As we dance the night away
– Bütün gece dans ederken
And, boy, your lips taste like a night of champagne
– Ve oğlum, dudakların şampanya gecesi gibi tadı
As I kiss you again, and again, and again, and again
– Seni tekrar öptüğümde, ve tekrar, ve tekrar, ve tekrar
***
Now, everybody asks me why I’m smiling
– Şimdi, herkes bana neden gülümsediğimi soruyor
Out from ear to ear (they say love hurts)
– Kulaktan kulağa (aşk acıyor diyorlar)
But I know (it’s gonna take the real work), oh-whoa
– Ama biliyorum (gerçek işi alacak), oh-whoa
***
Nothing’s perfect, but it’s worth it
– Hiçbir şey mükemmel değil, ama buna değer
After fighting through my tears
– Gözyaşlarımla savaştıktan sonra
And finally, you put me first
– Ve son olarak, beni ilk sıraya koydun
***
Baby, it’s you
– Bebeğim, o da sensin
You’re the one I love
– # Sevdiğim sensin #
You’re the one I need
– Sensin ihtiyacım var
You’re the only one I see
– Gördüğüm tek kişi sensin
***
Come on, baby, it’s you
– Hadi bebeğim, sensin.
You’re the one that gives your all
– Her şeyini veren sensin.
You’re the one I can always call
– Her zaman arayabileceğim sensin.
When I need you, make everything stop
– Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şeyi Durdur
***
Finally, you put my love on top
– Sonunda, üstünde aşkım koy
Ooh, baby
– Ooh, bebeğim
You put my love on top, top, top, top, top
– Top, top, top, top, top aşkımı koydun
You put my love on top
– Aşkımı en üste koydun
***
Ooh-ooh, come on, baby
– Ooh-ooh, hadi bebeğim
You put my love on top, top, top, top, top
– Top, top, top, top, top aşkımı koydun
Put my love on top, my love on top
– Aşkımı en üste koy, aşkım en üste
***
Baby, it’s you
– Bebeğim, o da sensin
You’re the one I love
– # Sevdiğim sensin #
You’re the one I need
– Sensin ihtiyacım var
You’re the only thing I see
– Gördüğüm tek şey sensin.
***
Come on, baby, it’s you
– Hadi bebeğim, sensin.
You’re the one that gives your all
– Her şeyini veren sensin.
You’re the one that always calls
– Her zaman arayan sensin.
When I need you, baby, everything stops
– Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, bebeğim, her şey durur
***
Finally, you put my love on top
– Sonunda, üstünde aşkım koy
Baby, you’re the one that I love
– Bebeğim, sevdiğim sensin.
Baby, you’re all I need
– Bebeğim, ihtiyacım olan tek şey sensin.
You’re the only one I see
– Gördüğüm tek kişi sensin
***
Come on, baby, it’s you
– Hadi bebeğim, sensin.
You’re the one that gives your all
– Her şeyini veren sensin.
You’re the one I always call
– Her zaman aradığım sensin.
When I need you, everything stops
– Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şey durur
***
Finally, you put my love on top, baby
– Sonunda, aşkımı en üste koydun bebeğim
‘Cause you’re the one that I love
– # Çünkü sevdiğim sensin #
Baby, you’re the one that I need
– Bebeğim, ihtiyacım olan sensin.
You’re the only thing I see
– Gördüğüm tek şey sensin.
***
Oh, baby, baby, it’s you
– Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim, sensin
You’re the one that gives your all
– Her şeyini veren sensin.
You’re the one that always calls
– Her zaman arayan sensin.
When I need you, everything stops
– Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şey durur
***
Finally, you put my love on top, baby
– Sonunda, aşkımı en üste koydun bebeğim
‘Cause you’re the one that I love
– # Çünkü sevdiğim sensin #
Baby, you’re the one that I need
– Bebeğim, ihtiyacım olan sensin.
You’re the only one I see
– Gördüğüm tek kişi sensin
***
Baby, baby, it’s you
– Bebeğim, bebeğim, sensin
You’re the one that gives your all
– Her şeyini veren sensin.
You’re the one that always calls
– Her zaman arayan sensin.
When I need you, everything stops, final-
– Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şey durur, son-