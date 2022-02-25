Bring the beat in – Ritmi getir *** Honey, honey – Bal, bal I can see the stars all the way from here – Buradan yıldızları görebiliyorum. Can’t you see the glow on the window pane? – Pencere camındaki parıltıyı görmüyor musun? I can feel the sun whenever you’re near – Ne zaman yaklaşsan güneşi hissedebiliyorum. Every time you touch me, I just melt away – Bana her dokunduğunda, sadece eriyip gidiyorum *** Now, everybody asks me why I’m smiling – Şimdi, herkes bana neden gülümsediğimi soruyor Out from ear to ear (they say love hurts) – Kulaktan kulağa (aşk acıyor diyorlar) But I know (it’s gonna take the real work), whoa-woah – Ama biliyorum (gerçek işi alacak), whoa-woah *** Nothing’s perfect, but it’s worth it – Hiçbir şey mükemmel değil, ama buna değer After fighting through my tears – Gözyaşlarımla savaştıktan sonra And finally, you put me first – Ve son olarak, beni ilk sıraya koydun *** Baby, it’s you – Bebeğim, o da sensin You’re the one I love – # Sevdiğim sensin # You’re the one I need – Sensin ihtiyacım var You’re the only one I see – Gördüğüm tek kişi sensin *** Come on, baby, it’s you – Hadi bebeğim, sensin. You’re the one that gives your all – Her şeyini veren sensin. You’re the one I can always call – Her zaman arayabileceğim sensin. When I need you, make everything stop – Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şeyi Durdur Finally, you put my love on top – Sonunda, üstünde aşkım koy *** Ooh, come on, baby – Ooh, hadi bebeğim You put my love on top, top, top, top, top – Top, top, top, top, top aşkımı koydun You put my love on top – Aşkımı en üste koydun Ooh-ooh, come on, baby – Ooh-ooh, hadi bebeğim You put my love on top, top, top, top, top – Top, top, top, top, top aşkımı koydun Put my love on top, my love on top – Aşkımı en üste koy, aşkım en üste *** Baby, baby – Bebeğim, bebeğim I can feel the wind whipping past my face – Rüzgarın yüzüme çarptığını hissediyorum. As we dance the night away – Bütün gece dans ederken And, boy, your lips taste like a night of champagne – Ve oğlum, dudakların şampanya gecesi gibi tadı As I kiss you again, and again, and again, and again – Seni tekrar öptüğümde, ve tekrar, ve tekrar, ve tekrar *** Now, everybody asks me why I’m smiling – Şimdi, herkes bana neden gülümsediğimi soruyor Out from ear to ear (they say love hurts) – Kulaktan kulağa (aşk acıyor diyorlar) But I know (it’s gonna take the real work), oh-whoa – Ama biliyorum (gerçek işi alacak), oh-whoa *** Nothing’s perfect, but it’s worth it – Hiçbir şey mükemmel değil, ama buna değer After fighting through my tears – Gözyaşlarımla savaştıktan sonra And finally, you put me first – Ve son olarak, beni ilk sıraya koydun *** Baby, it’s you – Bebeğim, o da sensin You’re the one I love – # Sevdiğim sensin # You’re the one I need – Sensin ihtiyacım var You’re the only one I see – Gördüğüm tek kişi sensin *** Come on, baby, it’s you – Hadi bebeğim, sensin. You’re the one that gives your all – Her şeyini veren sensin. You’re the one I can always call – Her zaman arayabileceğim sensin. When I need you, make everything stop – Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şeyi Durdur *** Finally, you put my love on top – Sonunda, üstünde aşkım koy Ooh, baby – Ooh, bebeğim You put my love on top, top, top, top, top – Top, top, top, top, top aşkımı koydun You put my love on top – Aşkımı en üste koydun *** Ooh-ooh, come on, baby – Ooh-ooh, hadi bebeğim You put my love on top, top, top, top, top – Top, top, top, top, top aşkımı koydun Put my love on top, my love on top – Aşkımı en üste koy, aşkım en üste *** Baby, it’s you – Bebeğim, o da sensin You’re the one I love – # Sevdiğim sensin # You’re the one I need – Sensin ihtiyacım var You’re the only thing I see – Gördüğüm tek şey sensin. *** Come on, baby, it’s you – Hadi bebeğim, sensin. You’re the one that gives your all – Her şeyini veren sensin. You’re the one that always calls – Her zaman arayan sensin. When I need you, baby, everything stops – Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, bebeğim, her şey durur *** Finally, you put my love on top – Sonunda, üstünde aşkım koy Baby, you’re the one that I love – Bebeğim, sevdiğim sensin. Baby, you’re all I need – Bebeğim, ihtiyacım olan tek şey sensin. You’re the only one I see – Gördüğüm tek kişi sensin *** Come on, baby, it’s you – Hadi bebeğim, sensin. You’re the one that gives your all – Her şeyini veren sensin. You’re the one I always call – Her zaman aradığım sensin. When I need you, everything stops – Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şey durur *** Finally, you put my love on top, baby – Sonunda, aşkımı en üste koydun bebeğim ‘Cause you’re the one that I love – # Çünkü sevdiğim sensin # Baby, you’re the one that I need – Bebeğim, ihtiyacım olan sensin. You’re the only thing I see – Gördüğüm tek şey sensin. *** Oh, baby, baby, it’s you – Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim, sensin You’re the one that gives your all – Her şeyini veren sensin. You’re the one that always calls – Her zaman arayan sensin. When I need you, everything stops – Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şey durur *** Finally, you put my love on top, baby – Sonunda, aşkımı en üste koydun bebeğim ‘Cause you’re the one that I love – # Çünkü sevdiğim sensin # Baby, you’re the one that I need – Bebeğim, ihtiyacım olan sensin. You’re the only one I see – Gördüğüm tek kişi sensin *** Baby, baby, it’s you – Bebeğim, bebeğim, sensin You’re the one that gives your all – Her şeyini veren sensin. You’re the one that always calls – Her zaman arayan sensin. When I need you, everything stops, final- – Sana ihtiyacım olduğunda, her şey durur, son-