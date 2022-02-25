Nine Four Eight One B'Day *** Mission one: I'ma put this on When he see me in the dress, I'ma get me some, hey Mission two: gotta make that call Tell him, "Get the bottles poppin' when they play my song", hey Mission three: got my three best friends Like we do it all the time, we gon' do it again, hey Mission four: got the vintage Rolls Drop a couple hundreds, tell him, "Leave it at the door" *** I ain't worried doing me tonight A little sweat ain't never hurt nobody While y'all standin' on the wall I'm the one tonight getting bodied Getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied Want my body, won't you get me bodied? If you want my body, won't you get me bodied? Hey *** Can you get me bodied? I wanna be myself tonight Can you get me bodied? I wanna be myself tonight Don't you see my body? I wanna let it out tonight Wanna party, wanna dance, wanna be myself tonight, me bodied *** Mission five: skip to the front of the line Let me fix my hair up 'fore I go inside, hey Mission six: gotta check these chicks 'Cause you know they gon' block when I take these flicks, hey Mission seven: gotta make my rounds Givin' eyes to the guys, now I think I found him, hey Mission eight: now we conversate And we can skip small talk let's get right to the chase, hey *** I ain't worried doing me tonight A little sweat ain't never hurt nobody While y'all standin' on the wall I'm the one tonight getting bodied Getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied Want my body, won't you get me bodied? If you want my body, won't you get me bodied? Hey *** You should see my body I gotta know, I need to know if you can get me bodied I'm kinda tight, I'm feeling right enough to see somebody I wanna let it off tonight Wanna dance, wanna party, wanna be myself tonight *** Can you get me bodied? I wanna be myself tonight Can you get me bodied? I wanna be myself tonight Don't you see my body? I wanna let it out tonight Wanna party, wanna dance, wanna be myself tonight *** Baby, all I want is to let it go Ain't no worries, no We can dance all night Get me bodied That means "Come closer to me" While we grind to the beat And your body's touching my body *** Baby, all I need is to let it be Ain't no worry, no Boy, dance with me Feel my body Stop, just come closer to me While we grind to the beat With your body touching my body *** All I'm thinking 'bout is getting bodied Ain't no shame 'cause I gotta get mine I swing my hair and kick off my shoes Come here, boy, lemme work on you *** I ain't worried doing me tonight A little sweat ain't never hurt nobody While y'all standin' on the wall I'm the one tonight getting bodied Getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied Want my body, won't you get me bodied? You want my body, won't you get me bodied? Hey