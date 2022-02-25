Nine
Four
Eight
One
B'Day
***
Mission one: I'ma put this on
When he see me in the dress, I'ma get me some, hey
Mission two: gotta make that call
Tell him, "Get the bottles poppin' when they play my song", hey
Mission three: got my three best friends
Like we do it all the time, we gon' do it again, hey
Mission four: got the vintage Rolls
Drop a couple hundreds, tell him, "Leave it at the door"
***
I ain't worried doing me tonight
A little sweat ain't never hurt nobody
While y'all standin' on the wall
I'm the one tonight getting bodied
Getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied
Want my body, won't you get me bodied?
If you want my body, won't you get me bodied? Hey
***
Can you get me bodied? I wanna be myself tonight
Can you get me bodied? I wanna be myself tonight
Don't you see my body? I wanna let it out tonight
Wanna party, wanna dance, wanna be myself tonight, me bodied
***
Mission five: skip to the front of the line
Let me fix my hair up 'fore I go inside, hey
Mission six: gotta check these chicks
'Cause you know they gon' block when I take these flicks, hey
Mission seven: gotta make my rounds
Givin' eyes to the guys, now I think I found him, hey
Mission eight: now we conversate
And we can skip small talk let's get right to the chase, hey
***
I ain't worried doing me tonight
A little sweat ain't never hurt nobody
While y'all standin' on the wall
I'm the one tonight getting bodied
Getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied
Want my body, won't you get me bodied?
If you want my body, won't you get me bodied? Hey
***
You should see my body
I gotta know, I need to know if you can get me bodied
I'm kinda tight, I'm feeling right enough to see somebody
I wanna let it off tonight
Wanna dance, wanna party, wanna be myself tonight
***
Can you get me bodied? I wanna be myself tonight
Can you get me bodied? I wanna be myself tonight
Don't you see my body? I wanna let it out tonight
Wanna party, wanna dance, wanna be myself tonight
***
Baby, all I want is to let it go
Ain't no worries, no
We can dance all night
Get me bodied
That means "Come closer to me"
While we grind to the beat
And your body's touching my body
***
Baby, all I need is to let it be
Ain't no worry, no
Boy, dance with me
Feel my body
Stop, just come closer to me
While we grind to the beat
With your body touching my body
***
All I'm thinking 'bout is getting bodied
Ain't no shame 'cause I gotta get mine
I swing my hair and kick off my shoes
Come here, boy, lemme work on you
***
I ain't worried doing me tonight
A little sweat ain't never hurt nobody
While y'all standin' on the wall
I'm the one tonight getting bodied
Getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied, getting bodied
Want my body, won't you get me bodied?
You want my body, won't you get me bodied? Hey