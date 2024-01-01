Run The World Şarkı Sözleri
Girls, we run this motha (yeah!)
GIRLS!
**
Who run the world? Girls!
Who run this motha? Girls!
Who run the world? Girls!
**
Some of them men think they freak this like we do
But no they don’t
Make your cheques come at they neck,
Disrespect us no they won’t
**
Boy don’t even try to touch us
Boy this beat is crazy
This is how they made me
Used to take this baby
This goes out to all my girls
That’s in the club rocking the latest
Who will buy it for themselves and get more money later
**
I think I need a barber
None of these hoes can fade me
Im so good with this,
I remind you im so hood with this
**
Boy im just playing, come here baby
Hope you still like me, if you (hate) me
My persuasion can build a nation
Endless power, our love we can devour
You’ll do anything for me
**
Who run the world? Girls!
Who run this motha? Girls!
Who run the world? Girls!
**
It’s hot up in here
DJ don’t be scared to run this, run this back
I’m repping for the girls who taking over the world
Have me raise a glass for the college grads
**
Anyone rolling I’ll let you know what time it is
You can’t hold me
I broke my 9 to 5 and copped my cheque
**
This goes out to all the women getting it in,
Get on your grind
To the other men that respect what I do
Please accept my shine
**
Boy you know you love it
How we’re smart enough to make these millions
Strong enough to bare the children
Then get back to business
See, you better not play me
Don’t come here baby
Hope you still like me
if you hate me!
**
My persuasion can build a nation
Endless power
Our love we can devour
You’ll do anything for me
**
Who run the world? Girls!
Who run this motha? Girls!
Who run the world? Girls!
**
Who are we?
What we run?
The world!
**
(Who run this motha?)
**
Who are we?
What we run?
The world!
**
(Who run this motha?)
**
Who are we?
What do we run?
We run the world!
**
(Who run this motha?)
**
Who are we?
What we run?
We run the world!
**
Who run the world? Girls!