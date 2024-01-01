Girls, we run this motha (yeah!) GIRLS! ** Who run the world? Girls! Who run this motha? Girls! Who run the world? Girls! ** Some of them men think they freak this like we do But no they don’t Make your cheques come at they neck, Disrespect us no they won’t ** Boy don’t even try to touch us Boy this beat is crazy This is how they made me Used to take this baby This goes out to all my girls That’s in the club rocking the latest Who will buy it for themselves and get more money later ** I think I need a barber None of these hoes can fade me Im so good with this, I remind you im so hood with this ** Boy im just playing, come here baby Hope you still like me, if you (hate) me My persuasion can build a nation Endless power, our love we can devour You’ll do anything for me ** Who run the world? Girls! Who run this motha? Girls! Who run the world? Girls! ** It’s hot up in here DJ don’t be scared to run this, run this back I’m repping for the girls who taking over the world Have me raise a glass for the college grads ** Anyone rolling I’ll let you know what time it is You can’t hold me I broke my 9 to 5 and copped my cheque ** This goes out to all the women getting it in, Get on your grind To the other men that respect what I do Please accept my shine ** Boy you know you love it How we’re smart enough to make these millions Strong enough to bare the children Then get back to business See, you better not play me Don’t come here baby Hope you still like me if you hate me! ** My persuasion can build a nation Endless power Our love we can devour You’ll do anything for me ** Who run the world? Girls! Who run this motha? Girls! Who run the world? Girls! ** Who are we? What we run? The world! ** (Who run this motha?) ** Who are we? What we run? The world! ** (Who run this motha?) ** Who are we? What do we run? We run the world! ** (Who run this motha?) ** Who are we? What we run? We run the world! ** Who run the world? Girls!