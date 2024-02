Bhangra Knights vs Husan

Tera husn bahut mujhe bhaata hai Tere sang nachoo jee chaahta hai (Hey!) (Bhangra Knights) ** Tera husn bahut mujhe bhaata hai Tere sang nachoo jee chaahta hai Tera husn bahut mujhe bhaata hai Tere sang nachoo jee chaahta hai ** Jump, shak-out in a brand new stylee Jump, shak-out and a move your body One in a million girl dem look good Dem look good like I said they're from Bollywood ** As we dance upon the rhythm and ride Everybody dem a move inside Everybody dem a feeling the vibe Bhangra Knights ** Tera husn bahut mujhe bhaata hai Tere sang nachoo jee chaahta hai (Hey!) (Bhangra Knights) ** Tera husn bahut mujhe bhaata hai Tere sang nachoo jee chaahta hai Tera husn bahut mujhe bhaata hai Tere sang nachoo jee chaahta hai (Bhangra Knights)