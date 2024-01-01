Billie Eilish

Told you not to worry But maybe that's a lie Honey, what's your hurry? Won't you stay inside? Remember not to get too close to stars They're never gonna give you love like ours *** Where did you go? I should know, but it's cold And I don't wanna be lonely So show me the way home I can't lose another life *** Hurry, I'm worried The world's a little blurry Or maybe it's my eyes The friends I've had to bury They keep me up at night *** Said I couldn't love someone 'Cause I might break If you're gonna die, not by mistake *** So, where did you go? I should know, but it's cold And I don't wanna be lonely So tell me you'll come home Even if it's just a lie *** I tried not to upset you Let you, rescue, me the day I met you I just wanted to protect you But now I'll never get to *** Hurry, I'm worried *** Where did you go? I should know, but it's cold And I don't wanna be lonely Was hoping you'd come home I don't care if it's a lie