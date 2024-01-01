[Verse 1: Billie Eilish & Khalid] Thought I found a way Thought I found a way out (found) But you never go away (never go away) So I guess I gotta stay now [Pre-Chorus: Billie Eilish & Khalid] Oh, I hope some day I'll make it out of here Even if it takes all night or a hundred years Need a place to hide, but I can't find one near Wanna feel alive, outside I can't fight my fear [Chorus: Billie Eilish with Khalid] Isn't it lovely, all alone Heart made of glass, my mind of stone Tear me to pieces, skin to bone Hello, welcome home [Verse 2: Khalid with Billie Eilish] Walking out of time Looking for a better place (looking for a better place) Something's on my mind Always in my head space [Pre-Chorus: Billie Eilish & Khalid] But I know someday I'll make it out of here Even if it takes all night or a hundred years Need a place to hide, but I can't find one near Wanna feel alive, outside I can't fight my fear [Chorus: Billie Eilish with Khalid] Isn't it lovely, all alone Heart made of glass, my mind of stone Tear me to pieces, skin to bone Hello, welcome home