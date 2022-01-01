Billie Eilish

I’m not your friend or anything
– Arkadaşın falan değilim
Damn, you think that you’re the man
– Adamsın be, sence
I think, therefore, I am
– Düşünüyorum, o halde varım
I’m not your friend or anything
– Arkadaşın falan değilim
Damn, you think that you’re the man
– Adamsın be, sence
I think, therefore, I am
– Düşünüyorum, o halde varım
***
Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Ha
– Dur, sen neden bahsediyorsun? Hektar
Get my pretty name outta your mouth
– Güzel adımı ağzından çıkar.
We are not the same with or without
– Biz ile veya olmadan aynı değildir
Don’t talk ’bout me like how you might know how I feel
– Benim hakkımda nasıl hissettiğimi bildiğin gibi konuşma.
Top of the world, but your world isn’t real
– Dünyanın en iyisi, ama dünyanız gerçek değil
Your world’s an ideal
– Dünyanız bir ideal
***
So go have fun
– Bu yüzden git ve eğlen
I really couldn’t care less
– Gerçekten daha az umurumda değil
And you can give ’em my best, but just know…
– Ve onlara elimden geleni yapabilirsin, ama sadece bil…
***
I’m not your friend or anything
– Arkadaşın falan değilim
Damn, you think that you’re the man
– Adamsın be, sence
I think, therefore, I am
– Düşünüyorum, o halde varım
I’m not your friend or anything
– Arkadaşın falan değilim
Damn, you think that you’re the man
– Adamsın be, sence
I think, therefore, I am
– Düşünüyorum, o halde varım
***
I don’t want press to put your name next to mine
– Basının senin adını benimkinin yanına koymasını istemiyorum.
We’re on different lines, so I
– Farklı hatlardayız.
Wanna be nice enough
– Yeterince iyi olmak ister misin
They don’t call my bluff ’cause I hate to find
– Blöfümü söylemiyorlar çünkü bulmaktan nefret ediyorum .
Articles, articles, articles
– Makaleler, makaleler, makaleler
I’d rather you remain unremarkable
– Keşke sıradan kalır
(Got a lotta) Interviews, interviews, interviews
– (Bir sürü var) Görüşmeler, röportajlar, röportajları
When they say your name, I just act confused
– Adını söylediklerinde kafam karıştı.
***
Did you have fun?
– Eğlendiniz mi?
I really couldn’t care less
– Gerçekten daha az umurumda değil
And you can give ’em my best, but just know…
– Ve onlara elimden geleni yapabilirsin, ama sadece bil…
***
I’m not your friend or anything
– Arkadaşın falan değilim
Damn, you think that you’re the man
– Adamsın be, sence
I think, therefore, I am
– Düşünüyorum, o halde varım
I’m not your friend or anything
– Arkadaşın falan değilim
Damn, you think that you’re the man
– Adamsın be, sence
I think, therefore, I am
– Düşünüyorum, o halde varım
***
I’m sorry
– Üzgünüm
I don’t think I caught your name
– Adını bildiğimi sanmıyorum.
I’m sorry
– Üzgünüm
I don’t think I caught your name
– Adını bildiğimi sanmıyorum.
***
I’m not your friend or anything
– Arkadaşın falan değilim
Damn, you think that you’re the man
– Adamsın be, sence
I think, therefore, I am
– Düşünüyorum, o halde varım
I’m not your friend or anything
– Arkadaşın falan değilim
Damn, you think that you’re the man
– Adamsın be, sence
I think, therefore, I am
– Düşünüyorum, o halde varım