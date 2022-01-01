Billie Eilish

I’m not your friend or anything – Arkadaşın falan değilim Damn, you think that you’re the man – Adamsın be, sence I think, therefore, I am – Düşünüyorum, o halde varım I’m not your friend or anything – Arkadaşın falan değilim Damn, you think that you’re the man – Adamsın be, sence I think, therefore, I am – Düşünüyorum, o halde varım *** Stop, what the hell are you talking about? Ha – Dur, sen neden bahsediyorsun? Hektar Get my pretty name outta your mouth – Güzel adımı ağzından çıkar. We are not the same with or without – Biz ile veya olmadan aynı değildir Don’t talk ’bout me like how you might know how I feel – Benim hakkımda nasıl hissettiğimi bildiğin gibi konuşma. Top of the world, but your world isn’t real – Dünyanın en iyisi, ama dünyanız gerçek değil Your world’s an ideal – Dünyanız bir ideal *** So go have fun – Bu yüzden git ve eğlen I really couldn’t care less – Gerçekten daha az umurumda değil And you can give ’em my best, but just know… – Ve onlara elimden geleni yapabilirsin, ama sadece bil… *** I’m not your friend or anything – Arkadaşın falan değilim Damn, you think that you’re the man – Adamsın be, sence I think, therefore, I am – Düşünüyorum, o halde varım I’m not your friend or anything – Arkadaşın falan değilim Damn, you think that you’re the man – Adamsın be, sence I think, therefore, I am – Düşünüyorum, o halde varım *** I don’t want press to put your name next to mine – Basının senin adını benimkinin yanına koymasını istemiyorum. We’re on different lines, so I – Farklı hatlardayız. Wanna be nice enough – Yeterince iyi olmak ister misin They don’t call my bluff ’cause I hate to find – Blöfümü söylemiyorlar çünkü bulmaktan nefret ediyorum . Articles, articles, articles – Makaleler, makaleler, makaleler I’d rather you remain unremarkable – Keşke sıradan kalır (Got a lotta) Interviews, interviews, interviews – (Bir sürü var) Görüşmeler, röportajlar, röportajları When they say your name, I just act confused – Adını söylediklerinde kafam karıştı. *** Did you have fun? – Eğlendiniz mi? I really couldn’t care less – Gerçekten daha az umurumda değil And you can give ’em my best, but just know… – Ve onlara elimden geleni yapabilirsin, ama sadece bil… *** I’m not your friend or anything – Arkadaşın falan değilim Damn, you think that you’re the man – Adamsın be, sence I think, therefore, I am – Düşünüyorum, o halde varım I’m not your friend or anything – Arkadaşın falan değilim Damn, you think that you’re the man – Adamsın be, sence I think, therefore, I am – Düşünüyorum, o halde varım *** I’m sorry – Üzgünüm I don’t think I caught your name – Adını bildiğimi sanmıyorum. I’m sorry – Üzgünüm I don’t think I caught your name – Adını bildiğimi sanmıyorum. *** I’m not your friend or anything – Arkadaşın falan değilim Damn, you think that you’re the man – Adamsın be, sence I think, therefore, I am – Düşünüyorum, o halde varım I’m not your friend or anything – Arkadaşın falan değilim Damn, you think that you’re the man – Adamsın be, sence I think, therefore, I am – Düşünüyorum, o halde varım