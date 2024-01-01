Billie Holiday

I say I'll move the mountains And I'll move the mountains If he wants them out of the way Crazy he calls me Sure, I'm crazy Crazy in love, I say I say I'll go through fire And I'll go through fire As he wants it, so it will be Crazy he calls me Sure, I'm crazy Crazy in love, you see Like the wind that shakes the bough He moves me with a smile The difficult I'll do right now The impossible will take a little while I say I'll care forever And I mean forever If I have to hold up the sky Crazy he calls me Sure, I'm crazy Crazy in love am I Like the wind that shakes the bough He moves me with a smile The difficult I'll do right now The impossible will take a little while I say I'll care forever And I mean forever If I have to hold up the sky Crazy he calls me Sure, I'm crazy Crazy in love am I