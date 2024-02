I'll be seeing you In all the old familiar places That this heart of mine embraces All day through In that small cafe The park across the way The children's carousel The chestnut trees The wishing well I'll be seeing you In every lovely summer's day In everything that's light and gay I'll always think of you that way I'll find you in the morning sun And when the night is new I'll be looking at the moon But I'll be seeing you I'll be seeing you In every lovely summer's day In everything that's light and gay I'll always think of you that way I'll find you in the morning sun And when the night is new I'll be looking at the moon But I'll be seeing you