It Had to Be You Şarkı Sözleri
Billie Holiday
It Had to Be You
Why do I do, just as you say
Why must I just, give you your way
Why do I sigh, why don't I try, to forget
It must have been, that something lovers call fate
Kept me saying, "I have to wait"
I saw them all, just couldn't fall, 'til we met
It had to be you, it had to be you
I wandered around, and finally found, the somebody who
Could make me be true, and could make me be blue
And even be glad, just to be sad, thinking of you
Some others I've seen, might never be mean
Might never be cross, or try to be boss
But they wouldn't do
For nobody else, gave me a thrill,
With all your faults, I love you still
It had to be you, wonderful you
It had to be you