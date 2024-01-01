Billie Holiday

Why do I do, just as you say Why must I just, give you your way Why do I sigh, why don't I try, to forget It must have been, that something lovers call fate Kept me saying, "I have to wait" I saw them all, just couldn't fall, 'til we met It had to be you, it had to be you I wandered around, and finally found, the somebody who Could make me be true, and could make me be blue And even be glad, just to be sad, thinking of you Some others I've seen, might never be mean Might never be cross, or try to be boss But they wouldn't do For nobody else, gave me a thrill, With all your faults, I love you still It had to be you, wonderful you It had to be you