Billie Holiday

… I don't know why but I'm feeling so sad I long to try something I never had Never had no kissing Oh, what I've been missing Lover man, oh, where can you be … The night is cold and I'm so alone I'd give my soul just to call you my own Got a moon above me But no one to love me Lover man, oh, where can you be … I've heard it said That the thrill of romance Can be like a heavenly dream I go to bed with a prayer That you'll make love to me Strange as it seems … Someday we'll meet And you'll dry all my tears Then whisper sweet Little things in my ear Hugging and a kissing Oh, what we've been missing Lover man, oh, where can you be … I've heard it said That the thrill of romance Can be like a heavenly dream I go to bed with a prayer That you'll make love to me Strange as it seems … Someday we'll meet And you'll dry all my tears Then whisper sweet Little things in my ear Hugging and a kissing Oh, what we've been missing Lover man, oh, where can you be