Billie Holiday

It cost me a lot But there's one thing that I've got It's my man It's my man Cold or wet Tired, you bet All of this, I'll soon forget With my man He's not much on looks He's no hero out of books But, I love him Yes, I love him Two or three girls has he That he likes as well as me But, I love him I don't know why I should He isn't true He beats me too What can I do? Oh, my man, I love him so He'll never know All my life is just a spare But, I don't care When he takes me in his arms The world is bright All right What's the difference if I say I'll go away When I know, I'll come back On my knees someday For whatever my man is I'm his for evermore