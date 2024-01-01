My Man Şarkı Sözleri
Billie Holiday My Man şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Billie Holiday My Man şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan My Man sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
It cost me a lot
But there's one thing that I've got
It's my man
It's my man
Cold or wet
Tired, you bet
All of this, I'll soon forget
With my man
He's not much on looks
He's no hero out of books
But, I love him
Yes, I love him
Two or three girls has he
That he likes as well as me
But, I love him
I don't know why I should
He isn't true
He beats me too
What can I do?
Oh, my man, I love him so
He'll never know
All my life is just a spare
But, I don't care
When he takes me in his arms
The world is bright
All right
What's the difference if I say
I'll go away
When I know, I'll come back
On my knees someday
For whatever my man is
I'm his for evermore