Billie Holiday

The very thought of you I forget to do Those little ordinary things That everyone ought to do I'm livin' in a kind of a daydream I'm happy as a queen And foolish though it may seem To me that's everything The mere idea of you The longing here for you You'll never know How slow the moments go Till I'm near to you I see your face in every flower Your eyes in stars above It's just the thought of you, The very thought of you, my love I see your face in every flower Your eyes in stars above It's just the thought of you The very thought of you, my love I see your face in every flower Your eyes in stars above It's just the thought of you The very thought of you, my love I see your face in every flower Your eyes in stars above It's just the thought of you, The very thought of you, my love I see your face in every flower Your eyes in stars above It's just the thought of you The very thought of you, my love I see your face in every flower Your eyes in stars above It's just the thought of you The very thought of you, my love