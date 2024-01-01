The Very Thought of You Şarkı Sözleri
Billie Holiday The Very Thought of You şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Billie Holiday The Very Thought of You şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan The Very Thought of You sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Billie Holiday
The Very Thought of You
Tüm Şarkıları
-
The very thought of you
I forget to do
Those little ordinary things
That everyone ought to do
I'm livin' in a kind of a daydream
I'm happy as a queen
And foolish though it may seem
To me that's everything
The mere idea of you
The longing here for you
You'll never know
How slow the moments go
Till I'm near to you
I see your face in every flower
Your eyes in stars above
It's just the thought of you,
The very thought of you, my love
I see your face in every flower
Your eyes in stars above
It's just the thought of you
The very thought of you, my love
I see your face in every flower
Your eyes in stars above
It's just the thought of you
The very thought of you, my love
I see your face in every flower
Your eyes in stars above
It's just the thought of you,
The very thought of you, my love
I see your face in every flower
Your eyes in stars above
It's just the thought of you
The very thought of you, my love
I see your face in every flower
Your eyes in stars above
It's just the thought of you
The very thought of you, my love