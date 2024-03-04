Get down Get down *** Every man has a place In his heart there's a space And the world can't erase his fantasies *** Take a ride in the sky On our ship fantasize All your dreams will come true right away *** Every thought is a dream Rushing by in a stream Bringing life to your kingdom of doing *** Take a ride in the sky On our ship fantasize All your dreams will come true right away *** And we will live together Until the twelfth of never Our voices will ring forever as one *** Come to see victory In a land called fantasy Loving life for you and me To behold to your soul is ecstasy *** You will find other kind That has been in search of you Many lives has brought you to recognize It's your life now in review *** Get down Get down *** Our voices will ring together Until the twelfth of never We all will live on forever as one *** Come to see victory In a land called fantasy Loving life for you and me Bring your mind to everlasting liberty *** As you stay for the play Fantasy has in store for you Glowing light will see you through It's your day, shining day All your dreams come true *** As you glide in your stride With the wind as you fly away Give a smile from your lips and say I am free, yes I'm free Now I'm on my way *** Come to see victory In a land called fantasy Loving life for you and me Bring your mind to everlasting liberty