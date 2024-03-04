Fantasy Şarkı Sözleri
Get down
Get down
***
Every man has a place
In his heart there's a space
And the world can't erase his fantasies
***
Take a ride in the sky
On our ship fantasize
All your dreams will come true right away
***
Every thought is a dream
Rushing by in a stream
Bringing life to your kingdom of doing
***
Take a ride in the sky
On our ship fantasize
All your dreams will come true right away
***
And we will live together
Until the twelfth of never
Our voices will ring forever as one
***
Come to see victory
In a land called fantasy
Loving life for you and me
To behold to your soul is ecstasy
***
You will find other kind
That has been in search of you
Many lives has brought you to recognize
It's your life now in review
***
Get down
Get down
***
Our voices will ring together
Until the twelfth of never
We all will live on forever as one
***
Come to see victory
In a land called fantasy
Loving life for you and me
Bring your mind to everlasting liberty
***
As you stay for the play
Fantasy has in store for you
Glowing light will see you through
It's your day, shining day
All your dreams come true
***
As you glide in your stride
With the wind as you fly away
Give a smile from your lips and say
I am free, yes I'm free
Now I'm on my way
***
Come to see victory
In a land called fantasy
Loving life for you and me
Bring your mind to everlasting liberty