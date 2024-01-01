Black Pink

BLACKPINK! Ah yeah, ay yeah! BLACKPINK! Ah yeah, ay yeah! *** 착한 얼굴에 그렇지 못한 태도 가녀린 몸매 속 가려진 volume은 두 배로 거침없이 직진 굳이 보진 않지 눈치 Black 하면 Pink 우린 예쁘장한 Savage *** 원할 땐 대놓고 뺏지 넌 뭘 해도 칼로 물 베기 두 손엔 가득한 fat check 궁금하면 해봐 fact check 눈 높인 꼭대기 물 만난 물고기 좀 독해 난 Toxic You 혹해 I`m Foxy *** 두 번 생각해 흔한 남들처럼 착한 척은 못 하니까 착각하지 마 쉽게 웃어주는 건 날 위한 거야 *** 아직은 잘 모르겠지 굳이 원하면 test me 넌 불 보듯이 뻔해 만만한 걸 원했다면 *** Oh wait til’ I do what I do Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du *** 지금 내가 걸어가는 거린 BLACKPINK 4 way 사거리 동서남북 사방으로 run it 너네 버킷리스트 싹 다 I bought it 널 당기는 것도 멀리 밀치는 것도 제멋대로 하는 bad girl 좋건 싫어하건 누가 뭐라 하던 When the bass drop it’s another banger *** 두 번 생각해 흔한 남들처럼 착한 척은 못 하니까 착각하지 마 쉽게 웃어주는 건 날 위한 거야 *** 아직은 잘 모르겠지 굳이 원하면 test me 넌 불 보듯이 뻔해 만만한 걸 원했다면 *** Oh wait til’ I do what I do Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du *** What you gonna do when I Come come through with that that uh uh huh What you gonna do when I Come come through with that that uh uh huh *** 뜨거워 뜨거워 뜨거워 like fire 뜨거워 뜨거워 뜨거워 like fire BLACKPINK! Hey! Ah yeah, ay yeah! Ah yeah, ay yeah! 뜨거워 뜨거워 뜨거워 like fire 뜨거워 뜨거워 뜨거워 like fire Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du