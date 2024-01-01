How You Like That Şarkı Sözleri
Black Pink
How You Like That
Tüm Şarkıları
-
보란 듯이 무너졌어
바닥을 뚫고 저 지하까지
옷 끝자락 잡겠다고
저 높이 두 손을 뻗어봐도
***
다시 캄캄한 이곳에 light up the sky
네 두 눈을 보며 I’ll kiss you goodbye
실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까
이제 너희 하나 둘 셋
***
Ha how you like that?
You gon’ like that that that that that
How you like that?
How you like that that that that that
***
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
***
How you like that
***
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
***
How you like that
***
Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred
백 개 중에 백 내 몫을 원해
Karma come and get some
딱하지만 어쩔 수 없잖아
What’s up, I’m right back
방아쇠를 cock back
Plain Jane get hijacked
Don’t like me? Then tell me how you like that
***
더 캄캄한 이곳에 shine like the stars
그 미소를 띠며 I’ll kiss you goodbye
***
실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까
이제 너희 하나 둘 셋
***
Ha how you like that?
You gon’ like that that that that that
How you like that?
How you like that that that that that
***
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
***
How you like that
***
Now look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
Look at you now look at me
***
How you like that
***
날개 잃은 채로 추락했던 날
어두운 나날 속에 갇혀 있던 날
그때쯤에 넌 날 끝내야 했어
Look up in the sky it’s a bird it’s a plane
***
Bring out your boss bish
***
BLACKPINK!
***
How you like that
You gon’ like that
How you like that