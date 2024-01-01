Black Pink

보란 듯이 무너졌어 바닥을 뚫고 저 지하까지 옷 끝자락 잡겠다고 저 높이 두 손을 뻗어봐도 *** 다시 캄캄한 이곳에 light up the sky 네 두 눈을 보며 I’ll kiss you goodbye 실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까 이제 너희 하나 둘 셋 *** Ha how you like that? You gon’ like that that that that that How you like that? How you like that that that that that *** Now look at you now look at me Look at you now look at me Look at you now look at me *** How you like that *** Now look at you now look at me Look at you now look at me Look at you now look at me *** How you like that *** Your girl need it all and that’s a hundred 백 개 중에 백 내 몫을 원해 Karma come and get some 딱하지만 어쩔 수 없잖아 What’s up, I’m right back 방아쇠를 cock back Plain Jane get hijacked Don’t like me? Then tell me how you like that *** 더 캄캄한 이곳에 shine like the stars 그 미소를 띠며 I’ll kiss you goodbye *** 실컷 비웃어라 꼴좋으니까 이제 너희 하나 둘 셋 *** Ha how you like that? You gon’ like that that that that that How you like that? How you like that that that that that *** Now look at you now look at me Look at you now look at me Look at you now look at me *** How you like that *** Now look at you now look at me Look at you now look at me Look at you now look at me *** How you like that *** 날개 잃은 채로 추락했던 날 어두운 나날 속에 갇혀 있던 날 그때쯤에 넌 날 끝내야 했어 Look up in the sky it’s a bird it’s a plane *** Bring out your boss bish *** BLACKPINK! *** How you like that You gon’ like that How you like that