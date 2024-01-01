Black Pink

Yeah, yeah, yeah BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA! Yeah, yeah, yeah *** 천사 같은 Hi 끝엔 악마 같은 Bye 매번 미칠듯한 High 뒤엔 뱉어야 하는 Price 이건 답이 없는 Test 매번 속더라도 Yes 딱한 감정의 노예 얼어 죽을 사랑해 *** Here I come kick in the door 가장 독한 걸로 줘 뻔하디 뻔한 그 love 더 내놔봐 give me some more 알아서 매달려 벼랑 끝에 한마디면 또 like 헤벌레 해 그 따뜻한 떨림이 새빨간 설렘이 마치 heaven 같겠지만 You might not get it in *** Look at me Look at you 누가 더 아플까 You smart 누가 You are 두 눈에 피눈물 흐르게 된다면 So sorry 누가 You are 나 어떡해 나약한 날 견딜 수 없어 애써 두 눈을 가린 채 사랑의 숨통을 끊어야겠어 *** Let's kill this love! Yeah, yeah, yeah Rum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum Let's kill this love! Yeah, yeah, yeah Rum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum *** Feelin’ like a sinner Its so fire with him I go boo hoo He said you look crazy Thank you baby I owe it all to you Got me all messed up His love is my favorite But you plus me Sadly can be dangerous *** Lucky me, lucky you 결국엔 거짓말 we lie So what so what 만약에 내가 널 지우게 된다면 So sorry I’m not sorry 나 어떡해 나약한 날 견딜 수 없어 애써 눈물을 감춘 채 사랑의 숨통을 끊어야겠어 *** Let's kill this love! Yeah, yeah, yeah Rum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum Let's kill this love! Yeah, yeah, yeah Rum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum *** We all commit to love That makes you cry We’re all making love That kills you inside *** We must kill this love Yeah, it's sad but true Gotta kill this love Before it kills you too Kill this love Yeah, it's sad but true Gotta kill this love Let's kill this love!