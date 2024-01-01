Black Pink

Yeah, yeah, yeah
BLACKPINK IN YOUR AREA!
Yeah, yeah, yeah
***
천사 같은 Hi 끝엔 악마 같은 Bye
매번 미칠듯한 High 뒤엔 뱉어야
하는 Price
이건 답이 없는 Test
매번 속더라도 Yes
딱한 감정의 노예
얼어 죽을 사랑해
***
Here I come kick in the door
가장 독한 걸로 줘
뻔하디 뻔한 그 love
더 내놔봐 give me some more
알아서 매달려 벼랑 끝에
한마디면 또 like 헤벌레 해
그 따뜻한 떨림이 새빨간 설렘이
마치 heaven 같겠지만
You might not get it in
***
Look at me Look at you
누가 더 아플까
You smart 누가 You are
두 눈에 피눈물 흐르게 된다면
So sorry 누가 You are
나 어떡해 나약한 날 견딜 수 없어
애써 두 눈을 가린 채
사랑의 숨통을 끊어야겠어
***
Let's kill this love!
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Rum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum
Let's kill this love!
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Rum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum
***
Feelin’ like a sinner
Its so fire with him I go boo hoo
He said you look crazy
Thank you baby
I owe it all to you
Got me all messed up
His love is my favorite
But you plus me
Sadly can be dangerous
***
Lucky me, lucky you
결국엔 거짓말 we lie
So what so what
만약에 내가 널 지우게
된다면 So sorry
I’m not sorry
나 어떡해 나약한 날 견딜 수 없어
애써 눈물을 감춘 채
사랑의 숨통을 끊어야겠어
***
Let's kill this love!
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Rum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum
Let's kill this love!
Yeah, yeah, yeah
Rum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum, pum
***
We all commit to love
That makes you cry
We’re all making love
That kills you inside
***
We must kill this love
Yeah, it's sad but true
Gotta kill this love
Before it kills you too
Kill this love
Yeah, it's sad but true
Gotta kill this love
Let's kill this love!