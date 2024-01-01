Black Pink

We haven't talked all morning Bang my head, bang my head against the wall I'm scared, I'm falling Losing all, losing all my control And I'm tired of talking Feel myself saying the same old things But this love's important Don't wanna lose, don't wanna lose you this way ** I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I Feel like we about to break up I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I Just wanna kiss and make up one last time ** Touch me like you touch nobody Put your hands all up on me Tired of hearing sorry Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up How about we leave this party? 'Cause all I want is you up on me Tired of hearing sorry Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up Kiss, kiss and make up Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up Kiss, kiss and make up Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up ** 아직도 너를 못 떠나고 뭘 하고 있는 건지 언젠간은 끝날 걸 떠날 걸 알고 있지만 고장난 우릴 다시 고쳐볼 수는 없을 지 아무런 말도 하지마 마지막은 없어 ** I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I Feel like we about to break up I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I Just wanna kiss and make up one last time ** Touch me like you touch nobody Put your hands all up on me Tired of hearing sorry Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up How about we leave this party? 'Cause all I want is you up on me Tired of hearing sorry Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up Kiss, kiss and make up Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up Kiss, kiss and make up Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up ** 그게 뭐가 되었건 다 필요 없어 너면 됐어 So tell me, can we work this whole thing out? Work this whole thing out 날 처음 만났던 설레던 순간 그때처럼 So tell me, can we work this whole thing out? Work this whole thing out Kiss, kiss and make up ** Touch me like you touch nobody Put your hands all up on me Tired of hearing sorry Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up How about we leave this party? 'Cause all I want is you up on me Tired of hearing sorry Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up Kiss, kiss and make up Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up Kiss, kiss and make up ** Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up Kiss, kiss and make up Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up Kiss, kiss and make up Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up