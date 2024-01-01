Black Pink

We haven't talked all morning
Bang my head, bang my head against the wall
I'm scared, I'm falling
Losing all, losing all my control
And I'm tired of talking
Feel myself saying the same old things
But this love's important
Don't wanna lose, don't wanna lose you this way
**
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Feel like we about to break up
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Just wanna kiss and make up one last time
**
Touch me like you touch nobody
Put your hands all up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
How about we leave this party?
'Cause all I want is you up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
**
아직도 너를
못 떠나고 뭘 하고 있는 건지
언젠간은 끝날 걸
떠날 걸 알고 있지만
고장난 우릴
다시 고쳐볼 수는 없을 지
아무런 말도 하지마
마지막은 없어
**
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Feel like we about to break up
I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I, I
Just wanna kiss and make up one last time
**
Touch me like you touch nobody
Put your hands all up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
How about we leave this party?
'Cause all I want is you up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
**
그게 뭐가 되었건 다 필요 없어 너면 됐어
So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?
Work this whole thing out
날 처음 만났던 설레던 순간 그때처럼
So tell me, can we work this whole thing out?
Work this whole thing out
Kiss, kiss and make up
**
Touch me like you touch nobody
Put your hands all up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
How about we leave this party?
'Cause all I want is you up on me
Tired of hearing sorry
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
**
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss, kiss and make up
Kiss and make, kiss, kiss and make up