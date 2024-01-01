Black Pink

Kick in the door, waving the coco 팝콘이나 챙겨 껴들 생각 말고 I talk that talk, runways I walk, walk 눈 감고 Pop, pop 안 봐도 척 One by one then two by two 내 손끝 툭 하나에 다 무너지는 중 가짜 쇼 치곤 화려했지 Makes no sense you couldn't get a dollar outta me *** 자 오늘 밤이야 난 독을 품은 꽃 네 혼을 빼앗은 다음 Look what you made us do 천천히 널 잠재울 FIRE 잔인할 만큼 아름다워 *** I bring the pain like This that Pink Venom This that Pink Venom This that Pink Venom Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah *** Taste that Pink Venom Taste that Pink Venom Taste that Pink Venom Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah *** Black paint and ammo, got bodiеs like Rambo Rest in peacе, please light up a candle This the life of a vandal, masked up and I'm still in Celine Designer crimes or it wouldn't be me *** Diamonds shining, drive in silence, I don't mind it I'm riding Flying private side by side with the pilot up in the sky And I'm wilding, styling on them and there's no chance 'Cause we got bodies on bodies like this a slow dance *** 자 오늘 밤이야 난 독을 품은 꽃 네 혼을 빼앗은 다음 Look what you made us do 천천히 널 잠재울 FIRE 잔인할 만큼 아름다워 *** I bring the pain like This that Pink Venom This that Pink Venom This that Pink Venom Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah *** Taste that Pink Venom Taste that Pink Venom Taste that Pink Venom Get 'em, get 'em, get 'em Straight to ya dome like whoa, whoa, whoa Straight to ya dome like ah, ah, ah *** 원한다면 provoke us 감당 못해 and you know this *** 이미 퍼져버린 Shot that potion 네 눈앞은 핑크빛 Ocean Come and give me all the smoke 도 아니면 모 Like I'm so rock and roll *** Come and give me all the smoke 다 줄 세워 봐 자 Stop, drop *** I bring the pain like *** Ratatata, tratatata, ratatata, tratatata Ratatata, tratatata *** Straight to ya Straight to ya Straight to ya dome like *** Ratatata, tratatata, ratatata, tratatata Ratatata, tratatata *** I bring the pain like