Black Pink

BLACKPINK in your area
BLACKPINK in your area
***
컴백이 아냐 떠난 적 없으니까
고개들이 돌아 진정해 목 꺾일라
분홍빛의 얼음 drip, drip, drip, freeze 'em on sight
Shut it down, what, what, what, what
***
게임이 아냐 진 적이 없으니까
짖어봐 네 목에 목줄은 내 거니까
땅바닥에 닿은 pedal, we go two-zero-five
Shut it down, uh, uh, uh, uh
***
초록 비를 내려 머리 위로 Don't trip, baby
겸손하게 그냥 앉아있어 Just sit, baby
***
Praying for my downfall, many have tried, baby
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom
***
When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown
간판 내리고 문 잠가 shut down
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
It's black and it's pink once the sun down
***
When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown
간판 내리고 문 잠가 shut down
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
It's black and it's pink once the sun down
***
Nah
You don't wanna be on my bad side, that's right, I'm slidin' through
Bunch of wannabes that wanna be me, me three if I was you
Been around the world, pearls on ya girl, VVS's we invested uh
Need a lesson, see the necklace, see these dresses
We don't buy it, we request it, uh
***
A rock star, a pop star, but rowdier
Say bye to the paparazzi, get my good side, I'll smile for ya
Know it ain't fair to ya, it's scarin' ya like what now
BLACKPINK in your area, the area been shut down
It's a shutdown
***
네 다음 답안지야 똑바로 봐 don't sleep, baby
뒤집어봐 이건 가격표야 ain't cheap, baby
***
Stay in your own lane 'cause I'm 'bout to swerve
Catch me when you hear my Lamborghini go vroom, vroom, vroom, vroom
***
When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown
간판 내리고 문 잠가 shut down
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
It's black and it's pink once the sun down
***
When we pull up, you know it's a shutdown
간판 내리고 문 잠가 shut down
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Whip it, whip it, whip it, whip it
Keep watching me shut it down
***
Shut it down, BLACKPINK in your area
Shut it down, woah, woah, woah, woah
Shut it down, BLACKPINK in your area
Keep talking, we shut you down