Black Pink

Typa girl that'll make you wanna dream
Typa girl that came straight off of the screen
Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze
Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre
***
I bring money to the table
Not your dinner
Both my body and my bank account
Good figure
Thinking about me, but there's nothing to consider
If I let you in my circle, you a winner
***
Didn't know that you were cold
'Til you felt my fire
Heaven's gate just opened up
Hearing choirs
If you saying something else
You a liar
***
'Cause I'm that girl that drive you crazy
But you can't leave me alone
Got you thinking maybe
I went supernatural
***
Put you under spells or
Look into a crystal ball
I'm not like these other girls at all
***
I'm the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type
Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like
***
I'm that typa girl
I'm that typa girl
I'm that typa girl
I'm that typa girl
***
Like du-du-dun
Du-lu-lu-lun
Like du-du-dun
Du-lu-lu-lun
***
I'm the type of girl
That everybody type
Double tap, tap, tap
What everybody like
You can check my stats
Got everybody's eye
And I run them laps
Round everybody's mind
***
All of these girls on some uppercase shit
That mean they all cap
Being the best at whatever I do
That's sounding on brand
***
Typa girl that you wish for when you blow that candle out
Typa girl that you wanna take back to your mama house
Typa girl that don't ask for what she wants, she's takin' out
Typa girl who got bag in same quality as Chanel
***
Now you know that you were cold
'Cause you felt my fire
Heaven's gate just opened up
Hearing choirs
If you saying something else
You a liar
***
'Cause I'm that girl
That drive you crazy
But you can't leave me alone
Got you thinking maybe
I went supernatural
***
Put you under spells or
Look into a crystal ball
I'm not like these other girls at all
***
I'm the type of girl that make you forget that you got a type
Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like
***
I'm that typa girl
I'm that typa girl
I'm that typa girl
I'm that typa girl
***
Like du-du-dun
Du-lu-lu-lun
Like du-du-dun
Du-lu-lu-lun