Black Pink

Typa girl that'll make you wanna dream Typa girl that came straight off of the screen Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre *** I bring money to the table Not your dinner Both my body and my bank account Good figure Thinking about me, but there's nothing to consider If I let you in my circle, you a winner *** Didn't know that you were cold 'Til you felt my fire Heaven's gate just opened up Hearing choirs If you saying something else You a liar *** 'Cause I'm that girl that drive you crazy But you can't leave me alone Got you thinking maybe I went supernatural *** Put you under spells or Look into a crystal ball I'm not like these other girls at all *** I'm the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like *** I'm that typa girl I'm that typa girl I'm that typa girl I'm that typa girl *** Like du-du-dun Du-lu-lu-lun Like du-du-dun Du-lu-lu-lun *** I'm the type of girl That everybody type Double tap, tap, tap What everybody like You can check my stats Got everybody's eye And I run them laps Round everybody's mind *** All of these girls on some uppercase shit That mean they all cap Being the best at whatever I do That's sounding on brand *** Typa girl that you wish for when you blow that candle out Typa girl that you wanna take back to your mama house Typa girl that don't ask for what she wants, she's takin' out Typa girl who got bag in same quality as Chanel *** Now you know that you were cold 'Cause you felt my fire Heaven's gate just opened up Hearing choirs If you saying something else You a liar *** 'Cause I'm that girl That drive you crazy But you can't leave me alone Got you thinking maybe I went supernatural *** Put you under spells or Look into a crystal ball I'm not like these other girls at all *** I'm the type of girl that make you forget that you got a type Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like *** I'm that typa girl I'm that typa girl I'm that typa girl I'm that typa girl *** Like du-du-dun Du-lu-lu-lun Like du-du-dun Du-lu-lu-lun