Day in, day out Up at 3 AM with the searchlights shining down Day in, day out It's the blinding light underneath the dirt downtown Whoa Listen to the sound as they bomb the Sixth Street Bridge Whoa Listen to the sound of the voices south of Fifth ** In Los Angeles, when will you save me? Los Angeles when will you save me? Los Angeles, when will you save me? Los Angeles, I'm never coming home (I'm never coming, I'm never coming) ** Come down I've been awake for days Knocked out By the sound of falling rain Come down, yeah, we'll watch the sun just burn away the sky Watch the city lights die out up on Mulholland Drive ** Los Angeles, when will you save me? Los Angeles, when will you save me? Los Angeles, when will you save me? Los Angeles, I'm never coming home ** Wake me when this war is over Meet me where the skyline ends Wake me when this war is over Meet me where the skyline ends Wake me when this war is over Meet me where the skyline ends ** Los Angeles, when will you save me? Los Angeles, when will you save me? Los Angeles, when will you save me? Los Angeles, I'm never coming home I'm never coming home I'm never coming home I'm never coming home I'm never coming home