Los Angeles | Blink-182
Blink-182
Los Angeles | Blink-182

Day in, day out
Up at 3 AM with the searchlights shining down
Day in, day out
It's the blinding light underneath the dirt downtown
Whoa
Listen to the sound as they bomb the Sixth Street Bridge
Whoa
Listen to the sound of the voices south of Fifth
**
In Los Angeles, when will you save me?
Los Angeles when will you save me?
Los Angeles, when will you save me?
Los Angeles, I'm never coming home
(I'm never coming, I'm never coming)
**
Come down
I've been awake for days
Knocked out
By the sound of falling rain
Come down, yeah, we'll watch the sun just burn away the sky
Watch the city lights die out up on Mulholland Drive
**
Los Angeles, when will you save me?
Los Angeles, when will you save me?
Los Angeles, when will you save me?
Los Angeles, I'm never coming home
**
Wake me when this war is over
Meet me where the skyline ends
Wake me when this war is over
Meet me where the skyline ends
Wake me when this war is over
Meet me where the skyline ends
**
Los Angeles, when will you save me?
Los Angeles, when will you save me?
Los Angeles, when will you save me?
Los Angeles, I'm never coming home
I'm never coming home
I'm never coming home
I'm never coming home
I'm never coming home