Call Me Şarkı Sözleri
Color me your color, baby
Color me your car
Color me your color, darling
I know who you are
Come up off your color chart
**
I know where you're coming from
Call me (call me) on the line
Call me, call me any, anytime
Call me (call me) I'll arrive
You can call me any day or night
Call me
**
Cover me with kisses, baby
Cover me with love
Roll me in designer sheets
I'll never get enough
Emotions come, I don't know why
**
Cover up love's alibi
Call me (call me) on the line
Call me, call me any, anytime
Call me (call me) I'll arrive
When you're ready we can share the wine
Call me
**
Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
He speaks the languages of love
Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
Amore, chiamami, chiamami
Uh-uh-uh-uh-uh
**
Appelle-moi mon cheri, appelle-moi
Anytime, anyplace, anywhere, any way
Anytime, anyplace, anywhere, any day
**
Call me (call me) my love
Call me, call me any, anytime
Call me (call me) for a ride
Call me, call me for some overtime
Call me (call me) in my life
Call me, call me in a sweet design
Call me (call me), call me for your lover's, lover's alibi
Call me (call me) on the line
Call me, call me any, anytime
Call me (call me)
**
Ah-ah, call me, mmh-mmh, ah
Call me (call me), my love
Call me, call me any