Pistol shots ring out in the barroom night
Enter patty valentine from the upper hall.
She sees the bartender in a pool of blood,
Cries out, “my god, they killed them all!”
Here comes the story of the hurricane,
The man the authorities came to blame
For somethin’ that he never done.
Put in a prison cell, but one time he could-a been
The champion of the world.
***
Three bodies lyin’ there does patty see
And another man named bello, movin’ around mysteriously.
“i didn’t do it,” he says, and he throws up his hands
“i was only robbin’ the register, i hope you understand.
I saw them leavin’,” he says, and he stops
“one of us had better call up the cops.”
And so patty calls the cops
And they arrive on the scene with their red lights flashin’
In the hot new jersey night.
***
Meanwhile, far away in another part of town
Rubin carter and a couple of friends are drivin’ around.
Number one contender for the middleweight crown
Had no idea what kinda shit was about to go down
When a cop pulled him over to the side of the road
Just like the time before and the time before that.
In paterson that’s just the way things go.
If you’re black you might as well not show up on the street
‘less you wanna draw the heat.
Alfred bello had a partner and he had a rap for the cops.
Him and arthur dexter bradley were just out prowlin’ around
***
He said, “i saw two men runnin’ out, they looked like middleweights
They jumped into a white car with out-of-state plates.”
And miss patty valentine just nodded her head.
Cop said, “wait a minute, boys, this one’s not dead”
So they took him to the infirmary
And though this man could hardly see
They told him that he could identify the guilty men.
***
Four in the mornin’ and they haul rubin in,
Take him to the hospital and they bring him upstairs.
The wounded man looks up through his one dyin’ eye
Says, “wha’d you bring him in here for? he ain’t the guy!”
Yes, here’s the story of the hurricane,
The man the authorities came to blame
For somethin’ that he never done.
Put in a prison cell, but one time he could-a been
The champion of the world.
***
Four months later, the ghettos are in flame,
Rubin’s in south america, fightin’ for his name
While arthur dexter bradley’s still in the robbery game
And the cops are puttin’ the screws to him, lookin’ for somebody to blame.
“remember that murder that happened in a bar?”
“remember you said you saw the getaway car?”
“you think you’d like to play ball with the law?”
“think it might-a been that fighter that you saw runnin’ that night?”
“don’t forget that you are white.”
***
Arthur dexter bradley said, “i’m really not sure.”
Cops said, “a poor boy like you could use a break
We got you for the motel job and we’re talkin’ to your friend bello
Now you don’t wanta have to go back to jail, be a nice fellow.
You’ll be doin’ society a favor.
That sonofabitch is brave and gettin’ braver.
We want to put his ass in stir
We want to pin this triple murder on him
He ain’t no gentleman jim.”
***
Rubin could take a man out with just one punch
But he never did like to talk about it all that much.
It’s my work, he’d say, and i do it for pay
And when it’s over i’d just as soon go on my way
Up to some paradise
Where the trout streams flow and the air is nice
And ride a horse along a trail.
But then they took him to the jailhouse
Where they try to turn a man into a mouse.
***
All of rubin’s cards were marked in advance
The trial was a pig-circus, he never had a chance.
The judge made rubin’s witnesses drunkards from the slums
To the white folks who watched he was a revolutionary bum
And to the black folks he was just a crazy nigger.
No one doubted that he pulled the trigger.
And though they could not produce the gun,
The d.a. said he was the one who did the deed
And the all-white jury agreed.
***
Rubin carter was falsely tried.
The crime was murder “one,” guess who testified?
Bello and bradley and they both baldly lied
And the newspapers, they all went along for the ride.
How can the life of such a man
Be in the palm of some fool’s hand?
To see him obviously framed
Couldn’t help but make me feel ashamed to live in a land
Where justice is a game.
***
Now all the criminals in their coats and their ties
Are free to drink martinis and watch the sun rise
While rubin sits like buddha in a ten-foot cell
An innocent man in a living hell.
That’s the story of the hurricane,
But it won’t be over till they clear his name
And give him back the time he’s done.
Put in a prison cell, but one time he could-a been
The champion of the world.
***
Gece bardan silah sesleri duyuldu
Üst salondan börekçi kız girdi içeri
Barmeni gördü havuzda kanlar içinde
Ağlayarak ^^aman tanrım, hepsini öldürdüler!^^
İşte size kasırganın hikayesi
Otoriteler tarafından kınanan adam
Hiçbir zaman yapmayacağı bir şey yüzünden
Hapse atıldı, ki bir zamanlar
Dünya şampiyonu olmuştu…
***
Üç ceset uzanmış, börekçi gördü
Adı bello olan diğer adam, gizemlice geziniyordu
^^ben yapmadım^^ dedi, ve ellerini kaldırdı
^^ben robbinim^^işte kimlik,^^anlamanızı umuyorum^^
^^onları çıkarken gördüm^^ dedi ve durdu
^^bizden biri polisi aradı^^
Ve börekçi aradı polisleri
Ve ulaştılar olay yerine kırmızı flaş ışıklarıyla,
Sıcak bir new jersey gecesinde
***
Osırada şehrin uzak bir yerinde
Rubin carter birkaç arkadaşıyla geziniyordu arabayla
Ortasiklet madalyalı gözde dövüşçünün
Ne tür bir pislik döndüğü hakkında hiçbir fikri yoktu
Polis onu yol kenarına çektiğinde
Bundan zaman ve zaman önceki gibi
Patersonda işler böyle yürürdü.
Eğer siyahsan caddede böyle şov yapamazsın
Harareti yükseltmek istemiyorsan
***
Alfred bello bir eş buldu ve yavaşça dokundu polise
O ve arthur dexter bradley sinsice dolaşıyordu etrafta
Dedi iki adam gördüm koşarken,ortasiklete benziyorlardı
Beyaz bir arabaya atladılar şehir dışına doğru gittiler
Ve börekçi kızda sadece başını salladı onayladı
Polis dedi ^^durun bi dakika çocuklar,bu ölmemiş^^
Ve hastaneye götürdüler adamı
Buna rağmen adam zor görüyordu
Suçluların kimliğini saptayabileceğini söylediler
***
Sabahın dördü, rubini içeri tıktılar
Hastaneye getirdiler ve üst kata çıkardılar onu
Yaralı adam baktı ona doğru ölü gözlerle
Dedi^^bunu niye getirdiniz buraya, bu o adam değil^^
Evet, işte kasırganın hikayesi
***
Otoriteler tarafından kınanan adam
Hiçbir zaman yapmayacağı bir şey yüzünden
Hapse atıldı, ki bir zamanlar
Dünya şampiyonu olmuştu…
***
Dört ay sonra, varoşlar ayaklandı
Rubin güney amerikada, şanı için savaşıyor
Arthur dexter bradley hala soygun oyunundayken
Polisler kancayı ona taktı, suçlayacak birini ararlarken
bardaki cinayet olayını hatırlıyormusun?
arabayla uzaklaşırken gördüğünü söylediğini hatılıyormusun?
adaletle oyunmu oynamak istediğini sanıyorsun
düşün! ogece kaçarken gördüğün bir dövüşçü olabilirmiydi?
unutma ki sen bir beyazsın!
***
Arthur dexter bradley dedi:gerçekten emin değilim
Polisler dedi:senin gibi fakir bir çocuk kafasını kullanabilir
Sana bir motelde iş ayarlarız ve arkadaşın bello ile konuştuk
Şimdi,hapse geri dönmek zorunda kalıp iyi bir adam olmak istemezsin.
Millet için çok iyi bir şey yapmış olacaksın
Bu orospu çocuğu cesur ve dahada cesurlaşıyor
Bunun kıçını hapse atmak istiyoruz
Bu üçlü cinayeti ona iğnelemek istiyoruz
O centilmen biri değil^^
***
Rubin bir adamı tek bir yumrukla indirebilirdi
^^ama o bundan bahsetmekten pek hoşlanmazdı.
Bu benim işim derdi,bunu para için yapıyorum
Ve şu iş bitsin sonra yoluma devam edeceğim
Cennete doğru
Akarsularda alabalıkların yetiştiği,havanın güzel olduğu
Ve patikalarda at süreceğim^^
Ama sonra hapse attılar onu
İnsanların fareleştirilmeye çalışıldığı biyere.
***
Rubin’e yapılacaklar önceden belirlenmişti
Çabası bir sirk domuzununki gibi, hiç şansı yoktu
Mahkeme rubin’e tanık olarak varoşların ayyaşlarını gösterdi
Onun devrimci kıçını izleyen beyaz halkına karşı
Ve sadece manyak bir zenci olduğunu söyleyen siyah halkına.
Onun güvenilir olduğundan kimsenin şüphesi yoktu
Buna rağmen silah üretemeyeceklerdi
Hakim olayı gerçekleştireninin sadece o olduğunu söyledi
Ve tüm beyaz jüri onayladı
***
Rubin boşuna çabalıyordu
Suçun adı cinayetti ‘tek’,kim kanıtlayabilir diye düşündü
Bello ve bradley ve tüm açıkça yalan söyleyenler
Ve bütün gazeteler, hepsi uzaklaştılar.
Bir adamın hayatı nasıl olabilirde
Birkaç ahmağın avcunun içinde olabilir?
Onu açıkça yalanladıklarını görmeye gittim
Yardım edemedim ama utandrıdı beni
Adaletin bir oyun olduğu bir ülkede yaşamak
***
Şimdi bütün suçular ceketleri ve kravatlarıyla
Özgürler martinilerini içmek ve gün doğuşunu izlemeye
Rubin buda gibi oturuyor bir hücrede
Masum bir adam yaşıyor cehennemin içinde
İşte kasırganın hikayesği
Ancak bu burada bitmeyecek onlar onun adını temize çıkarana
Ve kaybettiği zamanı ona geri verene kadar
Hapse atıldı, ki bir zamanlar
Dünya şampiyonu olmuştu…