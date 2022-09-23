Pistol shots ring out in the barroom night Enter patty valentine from the upper hall. She sees the bartender in a pool of blood, Cries out, “my god, they killed them all!” Here comes the story of the hurricane, The man the authorities came to blame For somethin’ that he never done. Put in a prison cell, but one time he could-a been The champion of the world. *** Three bodies lyin’ there does patty see And another man named bello, movin’ around mysteriously. “i didn’t do it,” he says, and he throws up his hands “i was only robbin’ the register, i hope you understand. I saw them leavin’,” he says, and he stops “one of us had better call up the cops.” And so patty calls the cops And they arrive on the scene with their red lights flashin’ In the hot new jersey night. *** Meanwhile, far away in another part of town Rubin carter and a couple of friends are drivin’ around. Number one contender for the middleweight crown Had no idea what kinda shit was about to go down When a cop pulled him over to the side of the road Just like the time before and the time before that. In paterson that’s just the way things go. If you’re black you might as well not show up on the street ‘less you wanna draw the heat. Alfred bello had a partner and he had a rap for the cops. Him and arthur dexter bradley were just out prowlin’ around *** He said, “i saw two men runnin’ out, they looked like middleweights They jumped into a white car with out-of-state plates.” And miss patty valentine just nodded her head. Cop said, “wait a minute, boys, this one’s not dead” So they took him to the infirmary And though this man could hardly see They told him that he could identify the guilty men. *** Four in the mornin’ and they haul rubin in, Take him to the hospital and they bring him upstairs. The wounded man looks up through his one dyin’ eye Says, “wha’d you bring him in here for? he ain’t the guy!” Yes, here’s the story of the hurricane, The man the authorities came to blame For somethin’ that he never done. Put in a prison cell, but one time he could-a been The champion of the world. *** Four months later, the ghettos are in flame, Rubin’s in south america, fightin’ for his name While arthur dexter bradley’s still in the robbery game And the cops are puttin’ the screws to him, lookin’ for somebody to blame. “remember that murder that happened in a bar?” “remember you said you saw the getaway car?” “you think you’d like to play ball with the law?” “think it might-a been that fighter that you saw runnin’ that night?” “don’t forget that you are white.” *** Arthur dexter bradley said, “i’m really not sure.” Cops said, “a poor boy like you could use a break We got you for the motel job and we’re talkin’ to your friend bello Now you don’t wanta have to go back to jail, be a nice fellow. You’ll be doin’ society a favor. That sonofabitch is brave and gettin’ braver. We want to put his ass in stir We want to pin this triple murder on him He ain’t no gentleman jim.” *** Rubin could take a man out with just one punch But he never did like to talk about it all that much. It’s my work, he’d say, and i do it for pay And when it’s over i’d just as soon go on my way Up to some paradise Where the trout streams flow and the air is nice And ride a horse along a trail. But then they took him to the jailhouse Where they try to turn a man into a mouse. *** All of rubin’s cards were marked in advance The trial was a pig-circus, he never had a chance. The judge made rubin’s witnesses drunkards from the slums To the white folks who watched he was a revolutionary bum And to the black folks he was just a crazy nigger. No one doubted that he pulled the trigger. And though they could not produce the gun, The d.a. said he was the one who did the deed And the all-white jury agreed. *** Rubin carter was falsely tried. The crime was murder “one,” guess who testified? Bello and bradley and they both baldly lied And the newspapers, they all went along for the ride. How can the life of such a man Be in the palm of some fool’s hand? To see him obviously framed Couldn’t help but make me feel ashamed to live in a land Where justice is a game. *** Now all the criminals in their coats and their ties Are free to drink martinis and watch the sun rise While rubin sits like buddha in a ten-foot cell An innocent man in a living hell. That’s the story of the hurricane, But it won’t be over till they clear his name And give him back the time he’s done. Put in a prison cell, but one time he could-a been The champion of the world. *** Gece bardan silah sesleri duyuldu Üst salondan börekçi kız girdi içeri Barmeni gördü havuzda kanlar içinde Ağlayarak ^^aman tanrım, hepsini öldürdüler!^^ İşte size kasırganın hikayesi Otoriteler tarafından kınanan adam Hiçbir zaman yapmayacağı bir şey yüzünden Hapse atıldı, ki bir zamanlar Dünya şampiyonu olmuştu… *** Üç ceset uzanmış, börekçi gördü Adı bello olan diğer adam, gizemlice geziniyordu ^^ben yapmadım^^ dedi, ve ellerini kaldırdı ^^ben robbinim^^işte kimlik,^^anlamanızı umuyorum^^ ^^onları çıkarken gördüm^^ dedi ve durdu ^^bizden biri polisi aradı^^ Ve börekçi aradı polisleri Ve ulaştılar olay yerine kırmızı flaş ışıklarıyla, Sıcak bir new jersey gecesinde *** Osırada şehrin uzak bir yerinde Rubin carter birkaç arkadaşıyla geziniyordu arabayla Ortasiklet madalyalı gözde dövüşçünün Ne tür bir pislik döndüğü hakkında hiçbir fikri yoktu Polis onu yol kenarına çektiğinde Bundan zaman ve zaman önceki gibi Patersonda işler böyle yürürdü. Eğer siyahsan caddede böyle şov yapamazsın Harareti yükseltmek istemiyorsan *** Alfred bello bir eş buldu ve yavaşça dokundu polise O ve arthur dexter bradley sinsice dolaşıyordu etrafta Dedi iki adam gördüm koşarken,ortasiklete benziyorlardı Beyaz bir arabaya atladılar şehir dışına doğru gittiler Ve börekçi kızda sadece başını salladı onayladı Polis dedi ^^durun bi dakika çocuklar,bu ölmemiş^^ Ve hastaneye götürdüler adamı Buna rağmen adam zor görüyordu Suçluların kimliğini saptayabileceğini söylediler *** Sabahın dördü, rubini içeri tıktılar Hastaneye getirdiler ve üst kata çıkardılar onu Yaralı adam baktı ona doğru ölü gözlerle Dedi^^bunu niye getirdiniz buraya, bu o adam değil^^ Evet, işte kasırganın hikayesi *** Otoriteler tarafından kınanan adam Hiçbir zaman yapmayacağı bir şey yüzünden Hapse atıldı, ki bir zamanlar Dünya şampiyonu olmuştu… *** Dört ay sonra, varoşlar ayaklandı Rubin güney amerikada, şanı için savaşıyor Arthur dexter bradley hala soygun oyunundayken Polisler kancayı ona taktı, suçlayacak birini ararlarken bardaki cinayet olayını hatırlıyormusun? arabayla uzaklaşırken gördüğünü söylediğini hatılıyormusun? adaletle oyunmu oynamak istediğini sanıyorsun düşün! ogece kaçarken gördüğün bir dövüşçü olabilirmiydi? unutma ki sen bir beyazsın! *** Arthur dexter bradley dedi:gerçekten emin değilim Polisler dedi:senin gibi fakir bir çocuk kafasını kullanabilir Sana bir motelde iş ayarlarız ve arkadaşın bello ile konuştuk Şimdi,hapse geri dönmek zorunda kalıp iyi bir adam olmak istemezsin. Millet için çok iyi bir şey yapmış olacaksın Bu orospu çocuğu cesur ve dahada cesurlaşıyor Bunun kıçını hapse atmak istiyoruz Bu üçlü cinayeti ona iğnelemek istiyoruz O centilmen biri değil^^ *** Rubin bir adamı tek bir yumrukla indirebilirdi ^^ama o bundan bahsetmekten pek hoşlanmazdı. Bu benim işim derdi,bunu para için yapıyorum Ve şu iş bitsin sonra yoluma devam edeceğim Cennete doğru Akarsularda alabalıkların yetiştiği,havanın güzel olduğu Ve patikalarda at süreceğim^^ Ama sonra hapse attılar onu İnsanların fareleştirilmeye çalışıldığı biyere. *** Rubin’e yapılacaklar önceden belirlenmişti Çabası bir sirk domuzununki gibi, hiç şansı yoktu Mahkeme rubin’e tanık olarak varoşların ayyaşlarını gösterdi Onun devrimci kıçını izleyen beyaz halkına karşı Ve sadece manyak bir zenci olduğunu söyleyen siyah halkına. Onun güvenilir olduğundan kimsenin şüphesi yoktu Buna rağmen silah üretemeyeceklerdi Hakim olayı gerçekleştireninin sadece o olduğunu söyledi Ve tüm beyaz jüri onayladı *** Rubin boşuna çabalıyordu Suçun adı cinayetti ‘tek’,kim kanıtlayabilir diye düşündü Bello ve bradley ve tüm açıkça yalan söyleyenler Ve bütün gazeteler, hepsi uzaklaştılar. Bir adamın hayatı nasıl olabilirde Birkaç ahmağın avcunun içinde olabilir? Onu açıkça yalanladıklarını görmeye gittim Yardım edemedim ama utandrıdı beni Adaletin bir oyun olduğu bir ülkede yaşamak *** Şimdi bütün suçular ceketleri ve kravatlarıyla Özgürler martinilerini içmek ve gün doğuşunu izlemeye Rubin buda gibi oturuyor bir hücrede Masum bir adam yaşıyor cehennemin içinde İşte kasırganın hikayesği Ancak bu burada bitmeyecek onlar onun adını temize çıkarana Ve kaybettiği zamanı ona geri verene kadar Hapse atıldı, ki bir zamanlar Dünya şampiyonu olmuştu…