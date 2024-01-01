To everything, turn, turn, turn There is a season, turn, turn, turn And a time to every purpose under heaven A time to be born, a time to die A time to plant, a time to reap A time to kill, a time to heal A time to laugh, a time to weep To everything, turn, turn, turn There is a season, turn, turn, turn And a time to every purpose, under heaven A time to build up, a time to break down A time to dance, a time to mourn A time to cast away stones A time to gather stones together ** To everything, turn, turn, turn There is a season, turn, turn, turn And a time to every purpose under heaven ** A time of love, a time of hate A time of war, a time of peace A time you may embrace A time to refrain from embracing ** To everything, turn, turn, turn There is a season, turn, turn, turn And a time to every purpose under heaven ** A time to gain, a time to lose A time to rend, a time to sew A time for love, a time for hate A time for peace, I swear it's not too late