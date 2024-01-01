Bob Marley

Could you be loved and be loved? Could you be loved and be loved? *** Don't let them fool ya Or even try to school ya! *** Oh, no! *** We've got a mind of our own So go to hell if what you're thinking isn't Right! Love would never leave us alone A-yin the darkness there must come out to light *** Could you be loved and be loved? Could you be loved, wo yeah! - and be loved? *** [I threes] The road of life is rocky and you may stumble too So while you point your fingers someone else is judging you *** Love your brotherman! *** Could you be,could you be , could you be loved? Could you be,could you be loved? Could you be,could you be - could you be loved? Could you be,could you be loved? *** Don't let them change ya, oh! - Or even rearrange ya! Oh, no! We've got a life to live *** They say Only Only Only the fittest of the fittest shall survive - Stay alive! Ehh! *** Could you be loved and be loved? Could you be loved and be loved? Could you be loved, woah yeah! - and be loved? *** (Never miss your water until your well runs dry No matter how you treat him, the man will never be satisfied.) Say something! (Could you be - could you be - could you be loved? Could you be - could you be loved?) Say something! Say something! (Could you be - could you be - could you be loved?) Say something! Say something! Say something! Say something! Say something! Say something! (Could you be loved?) Say something! Say something! Reggae, reggae! Say something! Rockers, rockers! Say something! Reggae, reggae! Say something! Rockers, rockers! Say something! (Could you be loved?) Say something! Uh! Say something! Come on! Say something! (Could you be - could you be - could you be loved?) Say something! (Could you be - could you be loved?) Say something! (Could you be - could you be - could you be loved?) Say something! Say something