Could You Be Love Şarkı Sözleri
Bob Marley
Could You Be Love
Could you be loved and be loved?
Could you be loved and be loved?
***
Don't let them fool ya
Or even try to school ya!
***
Oh, no!
***
We've got a mind of our own
So go to hell if what you're thinking isn't
Right!
Love would never leave us alone
A-yin the darkness there must come out to light
***
Could you be loved and be loved?
Could you be loved, wo yeah! - and be loved?
***
[I threes]
The road of life is rocky and you may stumble too
So while you point your fingers someone else is judging you
***
Love your brotherman!
***
Could you be,could you be , could you be loved?
Could you be,could you be loved?
Could you be,could you be - could you be loved?
Could you be,could you be loved?
***
Don't let them change ya, oh! -
Or even rearrange ya!
Oh, no!
We've got a life to live
***
They say
Only
Only
Only the fittest of the fittest shall survive -
Stay alive! Ehh!
***
Could you be loved and be loved?
Could you be loved and be loved?
Could you be loved, woah yeah! - and be loved?
***
(Never miss your water until your well runs dry
No matter how you treat him, the man will never be satisfied.)
Say something! (Could you be - could you be - could you be loved?
Could you be - could you be loved?)
Say something! Say something!
(Could you be - could you be - could you be loved?)
Say something!
Say something! Say something! Say something!
Say something! Say something! (Could you be loved?)
Say something! Say something! Reggae, reggae!
Say something! Rockers, rockers!
Say something! Reggae, reggae!
Say something! Rockers, rockers!
Say something! (Could you be loved?)
Say something! Uh!
Say something! Come on!
Say something! (Could you be - could you be - could you be loved?)
Say something! (Could you be - could you be loved?)
Say something! (Could you be - could you be - could you be loved?)
Say something!
Say something