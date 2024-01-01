Bob Marley

No, woman, no cry; No, woman, no cry; No, woman, no cry; No, woman, no cry. *** 'Cause - 'cause - 'cause I remember when a we used to sit In a government yard in Trenchtown, Oba - obaserving the 'ypocrites - yeah! - Mingle with the good people we meet, yeah! Good friends we have, oh, good friends we have lost Along the way, yeah! In this great future, you can't forget your past; So dry your tears, I seh. Yeah! *** No, woman, no cry; No, woman, no cry. Eh, yeah! A little darlin', don't shed no tears: No, woman, no cry. Eh! *** Said - said - said I remember when we used to sit In the government yard in Trenchtown, yeah! And then Georgie would make the fire lights, I seh, logwood burnin' through the nights, yeah! Then we would cook cornmeal porridge, say, Of which I'll share with you, yeah! My feet is my only carriage And so I've got to push on through. Oh, while I'm gone, Everything's gonna be all right! Everything's gonna be all right! Everything's gonna be all right, yeah! Everything's gonna be all right! Everything's gonna be all right-a! Everything's gonna be all right! Everything's gonna be all right, yeah! Everything's gonna be all right! *** So no, woman, no cry; No, woman, no cry. I seh, O little - O little darlin', don't shed no tears; No, woman, no cry, eh. *** No, woman - no, woman - no, woman, no cry; No, woman, no cry. One more time I got to say: O little - little darlin', please don't shed no tears; No, woman, no cry.