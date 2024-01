Bob Marley

Old pirates, yes, they rob I, Sold I to the merchant ships Minutes after they took I From the bottomless pit. *** But my hand was made strong By the 'and of the Almighty. We forward in this generation Triumphantly. *** Won't you help to sing These songs of freedom 'Cause all I ever have: Redemption songs; Redemption songs. *** Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds. Have no fear for atomic energy 'Cause none of them can stop the time. *** How long shall they kill our prophets While we stand aside and look? Ooh! Some say it's just a part of it, We've got to fullfil the book. *** Won't you help to sing These songs of freedom 'Cause all I ever have: Redemption songs. Redemption songs. Redemption songs. *** Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our mind. Wo! Have no fear for atomic energy 'Cause none of them-a can-a stop-a the time. *** How long shall they kill our prophets While we stand aside and look? Yes, some say it's just a part of it, We've got to fullfil the book. *** Won't you help to sing These songs of freedom? 'Cause all I ever had, Redemption songs. All I ever had, Redemption songs. These songs of freedom. Songs of freedom.