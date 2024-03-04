Bob Sinclar

I'm trying to strip off in your mind (your mind) Follow the show You're gonna fall in through desire Just let it grow (grow) And keep on dancing together Over the flashlight Lay down with me to get better Slowly treat me tonight *** Take me to your borderline I swear that I could love it There's no need to be shy Take me to the other side Of your sickness story And your heartless life *** Time to play with all my sins Denying our million lies Let me see your sweetest dreams 'Til we fall in each other's eyes Don't let me go Before I stopped being confused It's time to realize You need me more than you know Ain't got no time to lose No rules to deny *** Take me to your borderline I swear that I could love it There's no need to be shy Take me to the other side Of your sickness story And your heartless life *** Oh, take me to your borderline (borderline) I swear that I could love it There's no need to be shy (no need to be shy) Take me to the other side Of your sickness story And your heartless life (heartless life) *** Borderline, borderline Borderline (take me your the heartless life) *** Borderline, borderline Borderline (take me your the borderline)