Borderline Şarkı Sözleri
Bob Sinclar Borderline şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Bob Sinclar Borderline şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Borderline sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
I'm trying to strip off in your mind (your mind)
Follow the show
You're gonna fall in through desire
Just let it grow (grow)
And keep on dancing together
Over the flashlight
Lay down with me to get better
Slowly treat me tonight
***
Take me to your borderline
I swear that I could love it
There's no need to be shy
Take me to the other side
Of your sickness story
And your heartless life
***
Time to play with all my sins
Denying our million lies
Let me see your sweetest dreams
'Til we fall in each other's eyes
Don't let me go
Before I stopped being confused
It's time to realize
You need me more than you know
Ain't got no time to lose
No rules to deny
***
Take me to your borderline
I swear that I could love it
There's no need to be shy
Take me to the other side
Of your sickness story
And your heartless life
***
Oh, take me to your borderline (borderline)
I swear that I could love it
There's no need to be shy (no need to be shy)
Take me to the other side
Of your sickness story
And your heartless life (heartless life)
***
Borderline, borderline
Borderline (take me your the heartless life)
***
Borderline, borderline
Borderline (take me your the borderline)