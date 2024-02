It’s MackyE on the beat This one na sara sara The beat is tana tana He go make you manya manya Ine sisi manya manya ** Oya make you likota likota Mama Africa likota eh Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh Everybody likota likota Mama Africa likota eh Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh ** This one na sara sara The beat is tana tana He go make you manya manya Ine sisi manya manya ** This is for people wey chala cha People wey kala ka Kana ni walanya Nani kalanya ** E go make you feel better This can take away palava This can take away wahala E go make you feel Naija Oya let’s go to Kenya, Rwanda and Tanzania Togo, Cameroon, Niger Ghana, Southern Sudan ** Oya make you likota likota Mama Africa likota eh Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh Everybody likota likota Mama Africa likota eh Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh ** Wan ne sara sara le O sara sara le Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh O sara sara le Mama Africa sara sara le Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh ** This one na die o If you dey dance am easy make you no fight o Ehyi you go forget your sorrow Makachukwu you go buy am, play for your motor ** This one na sara sara The beat is tana tana He go make you manya manya Ine sisi manya manya ** This is for people wey chala cha People wey kala ka Kana ni walanya Nani kalanya ** E go make you feel better This can take away palava This can take away wahala E go make you feel Naija Oya let’s go to Zambia, Uganda South Africa, Togo, Cameroon, Burundi also Benin Republic ** Oya make you likota likota Mama Africa likota eh Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh Everybody likota likota Mama Africa likota eh Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh ** Wan ne sara sara le O sara sara le Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh O sara sara le Mama Africa sara sara le Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh, eyeh ** Imane mekofo sara sara le Flavour wanma sara sara le Make e dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh Ugonna sara sara le Ndigbo nine sara sara le Make you dance eyeh, eyeh, eyeh