Britney Spears

Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know That something wasn't right here Oh baby, baby, I shouldn't have let you go 'Cause now you're out of sight, yeah ** Show me how you want it to be Tell me baby 'cause I need to know now, oh because My loneliness is killing me (and I) I must confess I still believe (still believe) ** When I'm not with you I lose my mind Give me a sign Hit me baby one more time Hit me baby one more time ** Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know That something wasn't right here Oh baby, baby, I shouldn't have let you go 'Cause now you're out of sight, yeah ** Show me how you want it to be Tell me baby 'cause I need to know now, oh because My loneliness is killing me (and I) I must confess I still believe (still believe) ** When I'm not with you I lose my mind Give me a sign Hit me baby one more time Hit me baby one more time ** I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now Don't you know I still believe That you will be here Just give me a sign ** I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now Don't you know I still believe That you will be here Just give me a sign Hit me baby one more time