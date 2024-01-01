Baby One More Time Şarkı Sözleri
Britney Spears Baby One More Time şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Britney Spears Baby One More Time şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Baby One More Time sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Britney Spears
Baby One More Time
Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know
That something wasn't right here
Oh baby, baby, I shouldn't have let you go
'Cause now you're out of sight, yeah
**
Show me how you want it to be
Tell me baby 'cause I need to know now, oh because
My loneliness is killing me (and I)
I must confess I still believe (still believe)
**
When I'm not with you I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
Hit me baby one more time
**
Oh baby, baby, how was I supposed to know
That something wasn't right here
Oh baby, baby, I shouldn't have let you go
'Cause now you're out of sight, yeah
**
Show me how you want it to be
Tell me baby 'cause I need to know now, oh because
My loneliness is killing me (and I)
I must confess I still believe (still believe)
**
When I'm not with you I lose my mind
Give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time
Hit me baby one more time
**
I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now
Don't you know I still believe
That you will be here
Just give me a sign
**
I must confess, that my loneliness is killing me now
Don't you know I still believe
That you will be here
Just give me a sign
Hit me baby one more time