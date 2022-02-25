Britney Spears

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
– Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet
**
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
– Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet
**
I think I did it again
– Yine yaptım sanırım
I made you believe we’re more than just friends
– Seni arkadaştan daha fazlası olduğumuza inandırdım.
Oh, baby, it might seem like a crush
– Oh, bebeğim, bu bir aşk gibi görünebilir
But it doesn’t mean that I’m serious
– Ama bu ciddi olduğum anlamına gelmez
**
‘Cause to lose all my senses
– Çünkü tüm duyularımı kaybetmek için
That is just so typically me
– Bu sadece benim için çok tipik
Oh baby, baby
– Oh bebeğim, bebeğim
**
Oops, I did it again
– Oops, yine yaptım
I played with your heart
– Kalbinle oynadım
Got lost in the game
– Oyunda kayboldum
Oh, baby, baby
– Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim
Oops, you think I’m in love
– Oh, aşık olduğumu mu düşünüyorsun
That I’m sent from above
– Yukarıdan gönderildiğimi
I’m not that innocent
– O kadar masum değilim.
**
You see, my problem is this
– Bakın, benim sorunum bu
I’m dreaming away, wishing that heroes, they truly exist
– Hayal ediyorum, kahramanların gerçekten var olmasını diliyorum
I cry watching the days
– Günleri izlerken ağlıyorum
Can’t you see I’m a fool in so many ways?
– Pek çok açıdan aptal olduğumu görmüyor musun?
**
But to lose all my senses
– Ama tüm duyularımı kaybetmek
That is just so typically me
– Bu sadece benim için çok tipik
**
Oh, baby, oh
– Oh, bebeğim, oh
**
Oops, I did it again
– Oops, yine yaptım
I played with your heart
– Kalbinle oynadım
Got lost in the game
– Oyunda kayboldum
Oh, baby, baby
– Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim
Oops, you think I’m in love
– Oh, aşık olduğumu mu düşünüyorsun
That I’m sent from above
– Yukarıdan gönderildiğimi
I’m not that innocent
– O kadar masum değilim.
**
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
– Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet
**
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
– Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet
**
All aboard
– Tüm gemiye
Britney, before you go, there’s something I want you to have
– Britney, gitmeden önce, sahip olmanı istediğim bir şey var.
Oh, it’s beautiful, but wait a minute, isn’t this?
– Çok güzel, ama bir dakika, değil mi?
Yeah, yes, it is
– Evet, Evet, öyle
But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end
– Ama yaşlı kadının sonunda okyanusa attığını sanıyordum.
Well, baby, I went down and got it for ya
– Bebeğim, aşağı indim ve senin için aldım.
Aw, you shouldn’t have
– Ah, hiç gerek yoktu
**
Oops, I did it again to your heart
– Oops, yine kalbine yaptım
Got lost in this game, oh, baby
– Bu oyunda kayboldum, oh, bebeğim
Oops, you think that I’m sent from above
– Oops, yukarıdan gönderildiğimi mi düşünüyorsun
I’m not that innocent
– O kadar masum değilim.
**
Oops, I did it again
– Oops, yine yaptım
I played with your heart
– Kalbinle oynadım
Got lost in the game
– Oyunda kayboldum
Oh, baby, baby
– Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim
Oops, you think I’m in love
– Oh, aşık olduğumu mu düşünüyorsun
That I’m sent from above
– Yukarıdan gönderildiğimi
I’m not that innocent
– O kadar masum değilim.
**
Oops, I did it again
– Oops, yine yaptım
I played with your heart
– Kalbinle oynadım
Got lost in the game
– Oyunda kayboldum
Oh, baby, baby
– Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim
Oops, you think I’m in love
– Oh, aşık olduğumu mu düşünüyorsun
That I’m sent from above
– Yukarıdan gönderildiğimi
I’m not that innocent
– O kadar masum değilim.