Britney Spears

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah – Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet ** Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah – Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet ** I think I did it again – Yine yaptım sanırım I made you believe we’re more than just friends – Seni arkadaştan daha fazlası olduğumuza inandırdım. Oh, baby, it might seem like a crush – Oh, bebeğim, bu bir aşk gibi görünebilir But it doesn’t mean that I’m serious – Ama bu ciddi olduğum anlamına gelmez ** ‘Cause to lose all my senses – Çünkü tüm duyularımı kaybetmek için That is just so typically me – Bu sadece benim için çok tipik Oh baby, baby – Oh bebeğim, bebeğim ** Oops, I did it again – Oops, yine yaptım I played with your heart – Kalbinle oynadım Got lost in the game – Oyunda kayboldum Oh, baby, baby – Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim Oops, you think I’m in love – Oh, aşık olduğumu mu düşünüyorsun That I’m sent from above – Yukarıdan gönderildiğimi I’m not that innocent – O kadar masum değilim. ** You see, my problem is this – Bakın, benim sorunum bu I’m dreaming away, wishing that heroes, they truly exist – Hayal ediyorum, kahramanların gerçekten var olmasını diliyorum I cry watching the days – Günleri izlerken ağlıyorum Can’t you see I’m a fool in so many ways? – Pek çok açıdan aptal olduğumu görmüyor musun? ** But to lose all my senses – Ama tüm duyularımı kaybetmek That is just so typically me – Bu sadece benim için çok tipik ** Oh, baby, oh – Oh, bebeğim, oh ** Oops, I did it again – Oops, yine yaptım I played with your heart – Kalbinle oynadım Got lost in the game – Oyunda kayboldum Oh, baby, baby – Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim Oops, you think I’m in love – Oh, aşık olduğumu mu düşünüyorsun That I’m sent from above – Yukarıdan gönderildiğimi I’m not that innocent – O kadar masum değilim. ** Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah – Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet ** Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah – Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet, Evet ** All aboard – Tüm gemiye Britney, before you go, there’s something I want you to have – Britney, gitmeden önce, sahip olmanı istediğim bir şey var. Oh, it’s beautiful, but wait a minute, isn’t this? – Çok güzel, ama bir dakika, değil mi? Yeah, yes, it is – Evet, Evet, öyle But I thought the old lady dropped it into the ocean in the end – Ama yaşlı kadının sonunda okyanusa attığını sanıyordum. Well, baby, I went down and got it for ya – Bebeğim, aşağı indim ve senin için aldım. Aw, you shouldn’t have – Ah, hiç gerek yoktu ** Oops, I did it again to your heart – Oops, yine kalbine yaptım Got lost in this game, oh, baby – Bu oyunda kayboldum, oh, bebeğim Oops, you think that I’m sent from above – Oops, yukarıdan gönderildiğimi mi düşünüyorsun I’m not that innocent – O kadar masum değilim. ** Oops, I did it again – Oops, yine yaptım I played with your heart – Kalbinle oynadım Got lost in the game – Oyunda kayboldum Oh, baby, baby – Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim Oops, you think I’m in love – Oh, aşık olduğumu mu düşünüyorsun That I’m sent from above – Yukarıdan gönderildiğimi I’m not that innocent – O kadar masum değilim. ** Oops, I did it again – Oops, yine yaptım I played with your heart – Kalbinle oynadım Got lost in the game – Oyunda kayboldum Oh, baby, baby – Oh, bebeğim, bebeğim Oops, you think I’m in love – Oh, aşık olduğumu mu düşünüyorsun That I’m sent from above – Yukarıdan gönderildiğimi I’m not that innocent – O kadar masum değilim.