Britney Spears

Ohhh, I don't wanna fantasize Yeah yeah yeah yeah yeah ah ah Call me Sharyy with the Vybes oh I know, my life is toxic ** Making some love Something that i don't own I wanna give you everything for life Something you cannot tell ** So so so put me on a radar Something you want for life Burden on commotion I don't want no tide ** Been on the way for too long I've been getting money on mind i sworn Everyday i dey feel mine is on So so so so ** They don't know, see the boy is flying Everyday i'm topping No time for long talk If e no be money matter ** Give me everyday give me some baba o Every time i dey pray to baba o Give me my money more raba o All i want, all i want is love ** All i want is love Give me some love ah Everyday no cover Been on the way for too long ** Making money everyday is all law Been on the date for too long You know what i'm tryna say Bitches don't really care about what you doing ** So every other day just keep working Cos that's the best thing for you to do So ki naa tun so Ki naa tun so o ah ** Ki owo saa maa wo le o Every other day no failure Ask, pull up freezing My life have been easy ** So shout out to JESUS To partiiiiii (Participate) My life is toxic Making some love ** Something that i don't own I wanna give you everything for life Something you cannot tell