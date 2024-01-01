Britney Spears

Baby, can't you see I'm calling? A guy like you should wear a warning It's dangerous, I'm falling There's no escape, I can't wait ** I need a hit, baby, give me it You're dangerous, I'm loving it Too high, can't come down Losing my head, spinnin' 'round and 'round ** Do you feel me now? With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride You're toxic, I'm slippin' under With a taste of a poison paradise ** I'm addicted to you Don't you know that you're toxic? And I love what you do Don't you know that you're toxic? ** It's getting late to give you up I took a sip from my devil's cup Slowly, it's taking over me Too high, can't come down ** It's in the air and it's all around Can you feel me now? With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride You're toxic, I'm slippin' under ** With a taste of a poison paradise I'm addicted to you Don't you know that you're toxic? And I love what you do ** Don't you know that you're toxic? Don't you know that you're toxic? Taste of your lips, I'm on a ride You're toxic, I'm slippin' under ** With a taste of a poison paradise I'm addicted to you Don't you know that you're toxic? With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride ** You're toxic, I'm slippin' under (toxic) With a taste of a poison paradise I'm addicted to you Don't you know that you're toxic? ** Intoxicate me now, with your lovin' now I think I'm ready now, I think I'm ready now Intoxicate me now, with your lovin' now I think I'm ready now