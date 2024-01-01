Toxic Şarkı Sözleri
Britney Spears Toxic şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Britney Spears Toxic şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Toxic sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Baby, can't you see I'm calling?
A guy like you should wear a warning
It's dangerous, I'm falling
There's no escape, I can't wait
**
I need a hit, baby, give me it
You're dangerous, I'm loving it
Too high, can't come down
Losing my head, spinnin' 'round and 'round
**
Do you feel me now?
With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slippin' under
With a taste of a poison paradise
**
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
And I love what you do
Don't you know that you're toxic?
**
It's getting late to give you up
I took a sip from my devil's cup
Slowly, it's taking over me
Too high, can't come down
**
It's in the air and it's all around
Can you feel me now?
With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slippin' under
**
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
And I love what you do
**
Don't you know that you're toxic?
Don't you know that you're toxic?
Taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
You're toxic, I'm slippin' under
**
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
With a taste of your lips, I'm on a ride
**
You're toxic, I'm slippin' under (toxic)
With a taste of a poison paradise
I'm addicted to you
Don't you know that you're toxic?
**
Intoxicate me now, with your lovin' now
I think I'm ready now, I think I'm ready now
Intoxicate me now, with your lovin' now
I think I'm ready now