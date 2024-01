Bruno Mars

Tonight I just want to take you higher Throw your hands up in the sky Let's set this party off right *** Players, put yo' pinky rings up to the moon Girls, what y'all trying to do? Twenty four karat magic in the air Head to toe so player Look out, uh *** Pop pop, it's show time (show time) Show time (show time) Guess who's back again? Oh they don't know? (Go on tell 'em) Oh they don't know? (Go on tell 'em) I bet they know soon as we walk in (showin' up) Wearing Cuban links (ya) Designer minks (ya) Inglewood's finest shoes (whoop, whoop) Don't look too hard might hurt ya'self Known to give the color red the blues *** Oh shit, I'm a dangerous man with some money in my pocket (keep up) So many pretty girls around me and they waking up the rocket (keep up) Why you mad, fix ya face, ain't my fault y'all be jocking (keep up) *** Players only, come on Put your pinky rings up to the moon Girls, what y'all trying to do? Twenty four karat magic in the air Head to toe so player Uh, look out! *** Second verse for the hustlas (hustlas) gangstas (gangstas) Bad bitches and ya ugly ass friends (haha) Can I preach? (Uh oh) can I preach? (Uh oh) I gotta show 'em how a pimp get it in First, take your sip (sip), do your dip (dip) Spend your money like money ain't shit (whoop, whoop) We too fresh Got to blame in on Jesus Hashtag blessed, they ain't ready for me *** I'm a dangerous man with some money in my pocket (keep up) So many pretty girls around me and they waking up the rocket (keep up) Why you mad, fix ya face, ain't my fault y'all be jocking (keep up) *** Players only, come on Put your pinky rings up to the moon Hey girls What y'all trying to do? (What y'all trying to do?) Twenty four karat magic in the air Head to toe so player Uh, look out! *** everywhere I go they be like Ooh, so player Everywhere I go they be like (ooh, so player, ooh) Oh everywhere I go they be like (ooh, so player, ooh) *** Now, now, now watch me break it down like (uh) Twenty four karat, twenty four karat magic What's that sound (twenty four karat, twenty four karat magic) Come on now Twenty four karat, twenty four karat magic Don't fight the feeling, invite the feeling *** Just put your pinky rings up to the moon Girls, what y'all trying to do? (Tell me what y'all trying to do) Twenty four karat magic in the air Head to toe so player (hands up!) Put your pinky rings up to the moon Girls, what y'all trying to do? (Do) Twenty four karat magic in the air Head to toe so player (twenty four karat) uh, look out